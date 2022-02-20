Ben Roethlisberger staying busy in the early phases of his retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base has watched Ben Roethlisberger the last 18 seasons turn from a young rookie quarterback into a future Hall of Fame signal caller. Now, with Roethlisberger officially retired from football, the quarterback is staying busy in his retirement.

And by staying busy, I am referring to Roethlisberger spending some time over the weekend with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates. Take a look at the post the Pirates posted:

Big Ben is in the building. pic.twitter.com/v7sAPE7Y4a — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 19, 2022

As for the Penguins, Roethlisberger looks as if he certainly could be a net-front presence for Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Based on the photo from the Pirates, Roethlisberger making his rounds around the professional sports teams might be surrounding the quarterback turning 40 in just a couple weeks.

As if that wasn’t enough, Roethlisberger also joined singer Mikah Tyler in concert as they announced the conclusion of their “DIFFERENT” shirt sales which helped provide foods for families in need.

I will NEVER forget last night in Pittsburgh! Joined on stage at our show by my buddy @_BigBen7 as we closed out the #Differentshirt campaign with an absolute bang providing over 10,000 meals to homeless citizens of Pittsburgh with @lightoflife rescue mession! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/XAeQj3YQII — Micah Tyler (@MicahTylerMusic) February 19, 2022

Awesome to see @_BigBen7 doing great things for his city! Keep it up man! pic.twitter.com/FXHMS6w1RQ — Blake McLaughlin (@BlakeExists) February 19, 2022

While Roethlisberger might not be the most public person at this stage of his life, it is good to see the former Steelers quarterback out and about and enjoying himself. Will we be seeing more, or less, of Roethlisberger in the future? That has yet to be seen, but we here at BTSC wish Roethlisberger nothing but the best in his retirement as he enjoys time with his family.

