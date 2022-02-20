 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ben Roethlisberger staying busy in the early phases of his retirement

The newly retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback spent some time with other Pittsburgh teams.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v New York Yankees Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fan base has watched Ben Roethlisberger the last 18 seasons turn from a young rookie quarterback into a future Hall of Fame signal caller. Now, with Roethlisberger officially retired from football, the quarterback is staying busy in his retirement.

And by staying busy, I am referring to Roethlisberger spending some time over the weekend with both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates. Take a look at the post the Pirates posted:

As for the Penguins, Roethlisberger looks as if he certainly could be a net-front presence for Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

Based on the photo from the Pirates, Roethlisberger making his rounds around the professional sports teams might be surrounding the quarterback turning 40 in just a couple weeks.

As if that wasn’t enough, Roethlisberger also joined singer Mikah Tyler in concert as they announced the conclusion of their “DIFFERENT” shirt sales which helped provide foods for families in need.

While Roethlisberger might not be the most public person at this stage of his life, it is good to see the former Steelers quarterback out and about and enjoying himself. Will we be seeing more, or less, of Roethlisberger in the future? That has yet to be seen, but we here at BTSC wish Roethlisberger nothing but the best in his retirement as he enjoys time with his family.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the upcoming new league year, and the 2022 NFL Draft.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...