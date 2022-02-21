Top 8 takeaways from Kevin Colbert’s time with the media

On Monday, current Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert met with the Pittsburgh media as the Steelers head into the 2022 offseason. With it already being announced that Colbert will be stepping away from his general manager role following the 2022 NFL draft, there were a number of statements of notes from Colbert in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their plans for the 2022 season which will take shape over the next few months.

Here are the top eight topics from Colbert’s time with the media as reported by various sources:

The Steelers approach to free agency

Colbert informed the media the Steelers will begin evaluating free agents starting on Tuesday I no decisions, including with their own players, will be determined antil the meetings have been concluded. This per Steelers.com editor Bob Labriola:

GM Kevin Colbert said the #Steelers will begin their meeting evaluating free agents starting 2/22 and lasting the rest of the week. No decisions on any FAs, even their own, until those meetings conclude. — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 21, 2022

One factor Colbert admitted should help in free agency is the fact the Steelers have more room in the salary cap that he has ever remembered. For this reason, the Steelers will be able to make those decision in a much different manner. This per Labriola:

Kevin Colbert on the #Steelers cap situation: 'I think we can comfortably say that we will have more salary cap room this year than we've had. I can't even remember when we've had any excess room but we're anticipating having more room going into this process.' — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 21, 2022

The 2022 NFL draft

Kevin Colbert will be staying with the Steelers as the general manager through the 2022 NFL draft. In looking forward to things at the end of April, Colbert listed out which positions he felt were the deepest and which ones were not. This per Bob Labriola:

Kevin Colbert listed the 2022 draft class strengths, weaknesses: WR, OT, CB, OLB are deep positions; G-C, DTs not so deep. — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 21, 2022

In addition to the six draft picks the Steelers have going into April, Colbert also believes the Steelers will be gaining one additional compensatory draft pick. This per DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dale Lolley:

Colbert said the Steelers expect to receive one additional compensatory pick sometime in early March. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 21, 2022

The Steelers quarterback situation

At this time, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have one quarterback under contract for 2022 in Mason Rudolph. For this reason Rudolph is obviously the starter and the Steelers are operating with that mindset moving forward. Colbert also explained the Steelers will go to training camp with four quarterbacks, and they expect to give a restricted free agent tender to Dwayne Haskins. This per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor:

Colbert said repeatedly that he expects the team to tender Dwayne Haskins, as @JFowlerESPN previously reported. That gives the Steelers two QBs right now with two spots up for grabs before camp. https://t.co/hm5Wc4PaKn — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 21, 2022

When it comes to how the Steelers will be adding to the quarterback position, it appears all options are on the table. This per WPXI‘s Jenna Harner:

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on the QB competition:



"Can we add to that process from the outside? Yes. We always look at trades, we always look at unrestricted groups, potential cuts down the road. We know we’re going to add to the position." — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 21, 2022

If looking particularly to add a quarterback in the NFL draft, Colbert stated there is good quality available, but just not in the numbers they have seen in past years. This per Bob Labriola:

About the QBs in the 2022 draft class, #Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said there is good quality available, probably not in the same numbers as in recent years, but that he's excited about that part of this process. — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 21, 2022

Stephon Tuitt

One of the biggest questions that lingered throughout the entire 2021 NFL season in regards with the Steelers was the return and availability of defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Colbert stated the Steelers have been in contact with Tuitt yet they continue to evaluate his availability and their need at the position. This per Brook Pryor:

Kevin Colbert on Stephon Tuitt’s availability: Been in contact with Stephon. Open to continuing to help him, continue to evaluate that position and his availability to us. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 21, 2022

It is interesting to note how different media members take the words of Colbert in different ways. While the previous quote seemed the Steelers were simply open to a return for Tuitt, others felt Colbert was speaking in more certain terms about the subject. This per Dale Lolley:

Colbert said the Steelers have spoken with Stephon Tuitt and are open to welcoming him back in 2022. Sounds like that will happen. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) February 21, 2022

Kendrick Green

Another position group which was discussed by Kevin Culbertson was the offensive line, in particular rookie center Kendrick Green. When it came to Green being in a reserve role at the end of the season, Colbert explained it was more due to injury than to ability. Colbert also mentioned about Green’s versatility for where he could be used on the offensive line moving forward. This per Brooke Pryor:

Colbert: Kendrick did a lot of good things for us, and when he hurt the calf, he wasn’t benched for inefficient play. He was benched because he was hurt.



“We know that Kendrick can play guard. We know he can play center. Is it our best option? See where we go in the next 2 mo.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 21, 2022

Sticking with the offensive line topic, Kevin Colbert also mentioned that he regretted not adding another veteran to the group in previous years. This per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter:

Kevin Colbert said one of his regrets from the 2020 offseason was not "adding another affordable veteran" to the offensive line mix to "ease the growth of that group." — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) February 21, 2022

Devin Bush

Another interesting topic for discussion is if the Steelers will pick up the fifth-year option of inside linebacker Devin Bush. After having a down year coming off of ACL surgery, Colbert says they have not made a decision yet on Bush but believes he will be a better player next season. This per Brook Pryor:

Colbert says they haven’t decided if the Steelers are going to pick up Devin Bush’s fifth-year option.



But, he mentioned the ACL recovery impacting him in 2021.



“I think Devin Bush will be a better player in 2022.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) February 21, 2022

Colbert‘s final season

While some felt Kevin Colbert may have decided to step away after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement or how the 2021 NFL season played out, Colbert informed the media that both Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II knew that 2021 would be Colbert’s last season. This per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac:

Kevin Colbert said he told Art Rooney II and coach Mike Tomlin last May this would be his final season as GM. "It was time from a personal standpoint, it was time from a professional standpoint." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 21, 2022

Additionally, Colbert said he is not retiring but is open to having another role with the team after stepping away as the general manager. This per Gerry Dulac:

Colbert said he's not going to use the word "retirement," nor does he want to, because "I may or may not have a role" with the team. However, he is expected to remain in a reduced role when his contract expires after the draft. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 21, 2022

Interviewing new general managers

With the Steelers currently looking and holding interviews with general manager candidates, Colbert explained that he is involved in the process and how he is providing the Steelers with people who he believes are potential replacements. This per Joe Rutter:

Kevin Colbert is assisting Art Rooney II in interviews for his successor as Steelers GM. "My role is to provide him with people we think are potential replacements." Colbert is hoping he can remain with organization is some capacity after the new GM is hired following the draft. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) February 21, 2022

As for the flurry of general manager interviewees, Colbert explained the Steelers are allowed to talk to any potential general manager before March 1. Since after that date the Steelers would need permission to speak to any candidates, it was wise to hold as many interviews before that date as possible. This per Gerry Dulac:

Colbert said the Steelers are interviewing a flurry of GM possibilities now (10 already) because they are allowed to talk to any potential candidate without permission prior to March 1. Colbert is involved with Art Rooney II in all the interviews. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 21, 2022

With the Steelers preparing for the 2022 league year with free agency, retaining their players, and the NFL draft, it will be a lot to unpack from Colbert's time with the media over the coming days.