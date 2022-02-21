 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 8 takeaways from Kevin Colbert’s time with the media

The Steelers outgoing general manager spoke about a number of topics with the team moving forward.

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

On Monday, current Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert met with the Pittsburgh media as the Steelers head into the 2022 offseason. With it already being announced that Colbert will be stepping away from his general manager role following the 2022 NFL draft, there were a number of statements of notes from Colbert in regards to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their plans for the 2022 season which will take shape over the next few months.

Here are the top eight topics from Colbert’s time with the media as reported by various sources:

The Steelers approach to free agency

Colbert informed the media the Steelers will begin evaluating free agents starting on Tuesday I no decisions, including with their own players, will be determined antil the meetings have been concluded. This per Steelers.com editor Bob Labriola:

One factor Colbert admitted should help in free agency is the fact the Steelers have more room in the salary cap that he has ever remembered. For this reason, the Steelers will be able to make those decision in a much different manner. This per Labriola:

The 2022 NFL draft

Kevin Colbert will be staying with the Steelers as the general manager through the 2022 NFL draft. In looking forward to things at the end of April, Colbert listed out which positions he felt were the deepest and which ones were not. This per Bob Labriola:

In addition to the six draft picks the Steelers have going into April, Colbert also believes the Steelers will be gaining one additional compensatory draft pick. This per DK Pittsburgh Sports’ Dale Lolley:

The Steelers quarterback situation

At this time, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have one quarterback under contract for 2022 in Mason Rudolph. For this reason Rudolph is obviously the starter and the Steelers are operating with that mindset moving forward. Colbert also explained the Steelers will go to training camp with four quarterbacks, and they expect to give a restricted free agent tender to Dwayne Haskins. This per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor:

When it comes to how the Steelers will be adding to the quarterback position, it appears all options are on the table. This per WPXI‘s Jenna Harner:

If looking particularly to add a quarterback in the NFL draft, Colbert stated there is good quality available, but just not in the numbers they have seen in past years. This per Bob Labriola:

Stephon Tuitt

One of the biggest questions that lingered throughout the entire 2021 NFL season in regards with the Steelers was the return and availability of defensive end Stephon Tuitt. Colbert stated the Steelers have been in contact with Tuitt yet they continue to evaluate his availability and their need at the position. This per Brook Pryor:

It is interesting to note how different media members take the words of Colbert in different ways. While the previous quote seemed the Steelers were simply open to a return for Tuitt, others felt Colbert was speaking in more certain terms about the subject. This per Dale Lolley:

Kendrick Green

Another position group which was discussed by Kevin Culbertson was the offensive line, in particular rookie center Kendrick Green. When it came to Green being in a reserve role at the end of the season, Colbert explained it was more due to injury than to ability. Colbert also mentioned about Green’s versatility for where he could be used on the offensive line moving forward. This per Brooke Pryor:

Sticking with the offensive line topic, Kevin Colbert also mentioned that he regretted not adding another veteran to the group in previous years. This per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter:

Devin Bush

Another interesting topic for discussion is if the Steelers will pick up the fifth-year option of inside linebacker Devin Bush. After having a down year coming off of ACL surgery, Colbert says they have not made a decision yet on Bush but believes he will be a better player next season. This per Brook Pryor:

Colbert‘s final season

While some felt Kevin Colbert may have decided to step away after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement or how the 2021 NFL season played out, Colbert informed the media that both Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney II knew that 2021 would be Colbert’s last season. This per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac:

Additionally, Colbert said he is not retiring but is open to having another role with the team after stepping away as the general manager. This per Gerry Dulac:

Interviewing new general managers

With the Steelers currently looking and holding interviews with general manager candidates, Colbert explained that he is involved in the process and how he is providing the Steelers with people who he believes are potential replacements. This per Joe Rutter:

As for the flurry of general manager interviewees, Colbert explained the Steelers are allowed to talk to any potential general manager before March 1. Since after that date the Steelers would need permission to speak to any candidates, it was wise to hold as many interviews before that date as possible. This per Gerry Dulac:

With the Steelers preparing for the 2022 league year with free agency, retaining their players, and the NFL draft, it will be a lot to unpack from Colbert’s time with the media over the coming days. Make sure you stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage of Colbert‘s interview as well as breaking news, player updates, and all things Pittsburgh Steelers.

