Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Draft Fix: Surveying the QB Landscape

It’s no secret that the Steelers need a quarterback since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team could look to free agency or the draft. With now being the time to dive full speed ahead into the construction of the 2022 Steelers. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they familiarize Steeler Nation with who to know when it comes to the future rookie class of the Men of Steel and the rest of the National football League.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The 2022 QB Class

Steelers Hangover: A month-worth of narrative from the words of Kevin Colbert

Kevin Colbert spoke to the media on Monday and covered a plethora of topics. Will fans take it as gospel? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the organizational build to the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Hirings

Kevin Colbert talks to the media

The Live Mike: What the Steelers can’t afford to do this offseason

There are so many moves that the Steelers need to make before the 2022 NFL season. But they need to be deliberate. There are certain transactions that the Men of Steel cannot afford to make during the offseason. Join Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2022 offseason and beyond. BTSC’s Deputy Editor names his favorite off-season targets.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Moves that the Steelers can’t afford to make while preparing for 2022

