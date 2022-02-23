Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: A deep dive into the pool of Pat Meyer and Brian Flores

Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week, Geoffrey’s focus turns from players to coaches after the hiring of Pat Meyer to guide the offensive linemen and the addition of Brian Flores as a defensive assistant/outside linebacker's coach.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The hirings of Pat Meyer and Brian Flores

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Scho Bro Show: What philosophy should the Steelers utilize in free agency?

The Steelers have some money to spend in free agency, but they have got to be smart about it. What particular philosophy should the front office employ? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers and the best course of action for free agency

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride Wednesday: Reading between the lines of Kevin Colbert’s recent quotes

Kevin Colbert spoke to the media on Monday and said a whole lot of things. But what does it all mean? If one reads between the lines, a whole narrative can be formed. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Reading between the lines of Kevin Colbert’s recent quotes

The Mail Bag

