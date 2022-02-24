Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

The War Room: How can the Steelers get this defense to bloom in ‘22?

Mostly due to a rash of injuries and a lack of depth, the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers defense wilted down the stretch. How can T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Co, get the bloom back on the black-and-gold rose again? Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Potential FA acquisitions from Brian Flores’ recent teams in Miami and the Patriots (2017 & 2018), incl. the McCourty brothers (Jason and Devin), Emmanuel Ogbah, Will Fuller, Dont’a Hightower, J.C. Jackson, and Ja’Whaun Bentley. As well as a dark horse tip of Christian Wilkins, who would need a trade.

Looked at some recent mock drafts and what they’re suggesting for the Steelers.

Draftee Profile on Travis Jones, IDL, UConn Huskies - One of my draft crushes that I’ve been mentioning for months now.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Could the Steelers be “Hawkeye-ing” a center?

The Steelers replaced Maurkice Pouncey last season with a rookie in the form of Kendrick Green. But after questions regarding the performance of the rookie, the Steelers may move Green over to guard and bring in another center. If that does occur, Pittsburgh could go with a guy that already looks good in black and gold, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Iowa Beat Writer, Kennington Lloyd Smith III to break down Linderbaum and other Hawkeyes preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

Iowa Hawkeyes that could remain in black and gold in the pros

Special Guest: Iowa Beat Writer Kennington Lloyd Smith III

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Team success with the Defensive Player of the Year

T.J. Watt is finally the Defensive Player of the Year and he joins other Steelers to claim the honor. How did the Steelers and other teams fare the season after having one of their players become DPOY? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

and more geeky numbers!

