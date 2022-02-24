The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the rest of the NFL, is in complete offseason mode. Teams are preparing for the new league year to officially begin March 16th, and the 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon in April.

However, as we still find ourselves in the wake of the Super Bowl, some outlets, in this case ESPN, put out some Power Rankings for the league as teams head into a new league year.

As you can expect, the usual cast of characters remain at the top, but it isn’t to suggest there aren’t some question marks on ESPN’s list. For instance, they rank Green Bay extremely high on their list, but this is clearly overlooking the team’s salary cap situation and the fact there is no guarantee Aaron Rodgers returns in 2022. Likewise, San Francisco finds themselves in the Top 10, but this sure does put some pressure on Trey Lance to at least provide with Jimmy G did, which isn’t saying much, to keep the Niners competitive.

Power Rankings are great for debate, but ultimately mean nothing. It is always fun to take a look and see just what others think of your favorite team. Anyways, let’s take a look at the rankings, and where the Steelers reside.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Los Angeles Rams

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Tennessee Titans

9. New England Patriots

10. Arizona Cardinals

11. Los Angeles Chargers

12. Baltimore Ravens

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Las Vegas Raiders

16. Cleveland Browns

17. Miami Dolphins

18. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Offseason in three or fewer words: Make quarterback plan The only quarterback certainty in 2022 is that Ben Roethlisberger won’t be the starter. The Steelers have a plethora of paths forward, but they have to choose one and build the 2022 team around it. The Steelers could hold the status quo with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins and a camp arm, or they could sign or trade for a veteran to add to the room. Both options could get them to a stronger 2023 quarterback draft class. Or there’s the option of drafting a quarterback in the first round this year. Regardless, the team has to make a plan and lay out a blueprint for the future of Steelers football.”

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Minnesota Vikings

21. Denver Broncos

22. New Orleans Saints

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Atlanta Falcons

25. Washington Commanders

26. Chicago Bears

27. New York Giants

28. New York Jets

29. Carolina Panthers

30. Detroit Lions

31. Houston Texans

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

What do you think about the Steelers’ ranking? Believe they should be higher? Or too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.