Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Faux Flores Fantasies

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes of the week. Today, the fanbase is Over the Moon about the Brian Flores hire... maybe a little too far over. Plus, when it comes to the search for a QB1 in ‘22, fans will listen to what anyone has to say.... except Kevin Colbert. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

The over enthusiasm over the Brian Flores hire

Kevin Colbert and the search for QB1

The Steelers Preview: Inside Steelers and Inside Jokes

There’s so much coming up and a lot of conversation points to discuss surrounding the Steelers, but sometimes there’s phrases on BTSC that not everybody understands. Let’s dive into that too. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

News of the Week

Inside Steelers and Inside Jokes

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Stephon Tuitt’s future with the Steelers has to be the top priority this offseason

Stephon Tuitt’s absence last season was glaring for the Steelers and there are skeptics that feel that he is done in the NFL. For Pittsburgh, determining the stalwart defender’s future with the team needs to be a top priority. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

The importance of Stephon Tuitt returning to the NFL and the Steelers

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

