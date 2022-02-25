Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 2

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. Steelers Nations is all a buzz with the hiring of Brian Flores last weekend. Looking at the defensive coaching staff, after it was all said and done the only change was Flores for Keith Butler as linebackers coach and a swap in title between Teryl Austin and the Butler/Flores position of defensive coordinator and defensive assistant. In your opinion, has the Steelers defensive coaching staff improved, stayed the same, or regressed? Explain.

2. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke extensively with the media on Monday and there was a lot to unpack. One thing Colbert said was the Steelers were having their meetings in regards to free agency this week and they would not sign any of their own players until those meetings conclude. Now that the week is over, who do you think will be the next player set to be a free agent from the 2021 Steelers who will re-sign with the team?

3. Colbert also said the Steelers will come to camp with four quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph is under contract and Dwayne Haskins is expected to get a restricted free agent tender. How will the Steelers fill out the other two spots? The options are retaining a player, trading, free agent signing, drafting, or signing an undrafted free agent.

4. Steelers fans can show a lot of hate toward their players and coaches. Many times they want to give up on a player way too soon (Troy Polamalu, Cam Heyward, Bud Dupree, etc.) if they don’t dominate on the field right away. Which player in 2021 (or the 2022 offseason) do you think draws the most unwarranted criticism by Steelers’ Nation? Why?

5. The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off next week and is but another spectacle the league promotes to get through the long offseason. Do you plan on tuning in, or is it something you typically skip?

6. I’m going on vacation next week. My family likes to go away this time of year because it’s just before the spring break rush and there are no crowds in places where in a few weeks it will get crazy. What is your favorite time of the year to get away, even if just for a weekend, and why do you like that time?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

PODCASTS

We added some new shows and a new platform to our podcasts...if you haven’t checked out Jeff’s morning show Let’s Ride, Bryan and Tony’s Steelers Retro Show or Dave’s Steelers Stat Geek, or even the new evening shows, give them a try by listening below!