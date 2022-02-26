Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Adding a major block to the build

By hiring Brian Flores, the Steelers added a major piece to the team’s coaching foundation. How does the former scout and Head Coach fit in? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

The build of the Steelers

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: The Flores hire changes the perception of the Steelers coaching staff

In a move that was met with surprise and almost universal approval, the Steelers announced last Saturday the hiring of Brian Flores to the coaching staff. This move immediately changes the perception of the staff. More importantly, it will greatly benefit the Steelers in 2022. All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

The changing perception of the coaching staff of the Steelers

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

