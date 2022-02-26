Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: “Can Canuck come out and play?”

Another beautiful but cold day here south of the D. A good day to be thankful that Mrs. Canuck let’s me play with you’ll most Saturday nights.
And she literally said I should write that, lol!
P.S. - I am really hating Dave for stealing some of my questions last night.
- Football in underwear is supposed to answer the remaining questions about players that haven’t left if all on tape. However, what do you do about a guy that has shown some great things on tape but then disappears for too many series. How do you assess your risk with a guy like that?
- Boz has stayed under the national radar due to that Tucker guy in Balt. However, we all know he is pretty frickin’ amazing. At this moment, is he our greatest kicker in Steelers history?
- Now that the internets have settled down over the Super Bowl, rate the half time show in terms of greatest ever?
- What is the best binge worthy thing on whatever streaming service you are using?
- Let’s dig up an argument that we’ve had before but I will put a twist on it. What is the best condiment that isn’t ketchup (which is disgusting), mustard or mayo?
