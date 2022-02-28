Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Big Board: Interior Offensive Line Rankings

We’re back! The BTSC Big Board crew has returned for a second consecutive season! Between now and April, numerous BTSC draft analysts will give you stats, grades, and in-depth scouting reports for over 300 prospects in this year’s class. Just like last year, we will be doing these rankings by position until the week of the draft, when we finalize the overall rankings and release our all-positions-combined big board.

This week, we are taking a look at the interior offensive linemen. After a horrendous performance by the offensive line in 2021, it can only be expected that the Steelers bring in more talent at both guard and center. They could certainly choose to address them solely in free agency, but in a relatively deep class of interior linemen, I imagine the Steelers will take a close look at many of the players we discuss below.

The analysis is a collaborative effort of Ryland, myself, K.T. Smith, Jeremy Betz, skyfire322, Itz JustNoah, and NecksNation, while the stats are compiled by SNW via Sports Reference. Proofreading was done by our newest big board contributor, DoomzoneFF.

If you have any thoughts on these offensive line prospects and their potential fit with the Steelers, be sure to share them in the comment section below.

Let’s get to the Big Board!

1. Tyler Linderbaum | C | Iowa 6‘-3“, 291 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 9

Necksnation: Linderbaum is one of my favorite prospects in this upcoming class. Although it is unconventional to target a center with a premium pick, Linderbaum should be well worth the investment, and he seems poised to carve out a long and successful career as a pro. Linderbaum is the best center prospect we’ve seen in a while, and he has a legitimate chance to be the first center selected in the top 10 since 1968. Although he is undersized, he is more powerful than you would expect, and his strength is a major asset to his game. He is a former wrestler who once beat current All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs in a wrestling match. He even won a hay bale tossing contest, throwing a 60 lb bale of hay two feet higher than Wirfs. Linderbaum also has exceptional athleticism. He was a four sport athlete in high school which has translated well to football, and he reportedly ran the fastest 10-yard split ever for an offensive lineman. His technique is sound as well. He demonstrated the ability to get upfield and make big blocks with consistency, and although he is sometimes driven back initially, he does a great job to recover and hold his block. He possesses good range which aids him as a run and pass blocker, and his power at the point of attack makes him a mauler in the run game. Linderbaum played every snap of his college career at center, which could hurt his stock a bit, but for a team in need of a center, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Ryland B.: Despite some concerns, Linderbaum is easily the best center in this year’s draft class. He’s an extremely athletic lineman with good footwork and mobility. His hand usage is strong and technically sound, and he has good play strength with excellent leverage. His effort is top-notch as is his football IQ. His lack of prototypical size is the biggest hole in his game, but Linderbaum has plenty of strength and has shown that he can more than hold his own his entire career. He may need some double-team help against big defensive tackles at the next level, but he still carries a first round grade.

Andrew Wilbar: Centers do not go inside the top ten unless they are elite, and Linderbaum has been the epitome of elite during his time at Iowa. He may not have the heaviest hands or the strongest upper body, but he does an incredible job of gaining leverage on a defender as the play unfolds. Linderbaum also has a strong and mature lower body, allowing him to anchor in pass protection. Listed at only 290 pounds, adding weight is going to be a must as he prepares for the scouting combine. Fortunately, his 6’3” frame gives him plenty of room to pack on an extra 20-25 pounds if need be. He does not have impressive arm length, but he maintains a good pad level, moves very well, can pull, and has an extremely high IQ. I doubt that Linderbaum will be available when the Steelers pick, but even with Kendrick Green only one year into the league, Linderbaum would be tough to pass on if he happened to fall.

2. Kenyon Green | G | Texas A&M 6’-4”, 325 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 33

Necksnation: Green’s positional versatility immediately makes him an intriguing prospect to NFL teams, as he started games in college at every position except center. Since guards aren’t taken with high picks very often, this could wind up being an asset for him as we get closer to the draft. That said, he looked best at guard from what I saw of him, and although he is capable of playing tackle, he should be expected to align at guard for the team that drafts him. Green moves very well for someone of his size. He is a road grader in the run game, where he was able to use his size as an advantage but also looked fluid in pass protection. Green has a nice blend of athleticism and power that helps him make blocks at the point of attack. Additionally, he has a great first step and uses his hands very well as a pass blocker, and it shows up in his stats, as he allowed three pressures across the final seven games of 2021. Green should be a plug and play starter at guard with the potential to develop into a star at the next level, and he should hear his name called in the first round come April.

Andrew Wilbar: Green played some tackle for the Aggies in 2021 and actually did a nice job, but in the NFL I like him better at guard. While Green contained most SEC edge rushers, he did not display the prettiest kick slide and lateral movement skills. He is a good athlete, don’t get me wrong, but he just seems like a more natural fit at guard. Thus, I have him rated lower than most other sites do, because you do not take guards inside the top ten unless they are a generational talent. Green has the chance to be one of the better guards in the NFL, but he is not on the same level as a Quentin Nelson. What I like most about Green is his fantastic pad level. He keeps his pad level low throughout the snap and is consistent with it. He also uses his superior arm strength and active hands to get leverage on defenders and create holes for the running back. I would not take a guard in the first round if I am the Steelers, but Green will make some team very happy.

3. Zion Johnson | G | Boston College 6’-3”, 316 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 35

Ryland B.: Johnson is a guard with good size and above-average athleticism to go along with his nasty demeanor. He is at his best in the run game when he can use his physical attributes and effort to drive defenders out of running lanes. He’s found a lot of success as a pulling guard. In pass protection, he’s athletic enough but can be a little lacking in awareness. His hands can be a little slow and he can play stiffly at times, but overall Johnson plays with great strength and leverage. There’s a few issues here and there to clean up, but Johnson has more than enough athleticism, strength, and general polish to be a starting guard his rookie year.

4. Lecitus Smith | G | Virginia Tech 6’-3”, 315 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 36

Andrew Wilbar: Smith is one of my favorite prospects in this year’s draft. Based on raw athletic talent, he has more upside than any guard in this class. He displays tremendous burst out of his stance as a run defender, coming out with active, heavy hands and pure power. Smith is also very mobile, as he, on the tape I watched of him, was nearly flawless when asked to pull. His short-area quickness is off the charts for a 320-pound lineman, and his lateral movement is so fluid and graceful for someone that big. Unlike many of the guards we will get into in the later rounds, Smith has a stable trunk that helps him withstand bull rushes in pass protection. What makes him an intriguing option for the Steelers is that he is very experienced in both inside and outside zone concepts, which seems to be the way the Steelers’ philosophy is trending. Minor technique issues along with the slightest bit of stiffness in his stance may keep him from being a major difference maker early on in year one, but by year two, I fully expect him to be a stable starter at left guard for whichever team pulls the trigger on him.

5. Jamaree Salyer | G | Georgia 6’-4”, 325 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 57

Noah: In the conference championship game against Alabama, Salyer was at LT and had to go up against Will Anderson, but he held his own. However his game is much more suited for one of the guard spots. Salyer is a big dude and has a lot of power in his punch. He uses his strength to knock guys off balance and win in pass protection. He’s also a good run blocker, again using his upper body strength to move guys out of the way and create holes. He does have some balance issues and could definitely lose a little bit around his belly. Salyer isn’t very mobile either and he seemingly gives up on plays sometimes when he should be looking to help his teammates. He’ll give whatever team that drafts him a solid depth piece on the o-line with potential to be a starter down the line.

6. Cole Strange | C/G | Chattanooga 6’-6”, 301 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 76

Andrew Wilbar: Strange was somewhat of an unknown until the Senior Bowl , but he was one of the biggest risers in Mobile thanks to his strong performances in practice against some of the nation’s best defensive linemen. What I like about Strange the most is his mobility. He can pull effortlessly, and he is extremely quick getting to the second level of the defense. Strange also has a nasty streak in him, playing through the whistle and turning one-on-one battles into wrestling matches from time to time. The only concerns I have are size and pad level. He lacks the “sand in the pants” to anchor in pass protection, and he sometimes plays a little high as a run defender. However, both of those issues can easily be fixed. I would not at all be surprised to see him selected on day two.

7. Dylan Parham | G | Memphis 6’-3”, 285 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 88

Noah: Dylan Parham might not be human. He’s only 285 but he’s built like a tank and his movement is very fluid for a guy his size. He has a very thick frame and overpowers most defensive lineman. He has very good hand placement as well as grip strength. Parham moves to the second level with ease. He has shown the ability to win in pass protection and as a run blocker and is someone that I would love the Steelers to draft if they get the chance. Overall he’s an athletic specimen that is going to make whichever team that drafts him very happy.

8. Darian Kinnard | T/G | Kentucky 6’-5”, 345 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 92

Andrew Wilbar: Kinnard is a mountain of a man who brings high potential to the table. Although he played right tackle in college, I see him as a guard in the NFL, as quicker NFL edge rushers are going to constantly beat him on inside moves if he remains at tackle. When Kinnard latches onto a defensive lineman and gets good hand placement, he can control the rep, but does not blow people off the ball as often as you would expect a tackle his size to do. His footwork is also a bit sloppy for a tackle, which is one of the primary reasons why I think his best fit is at guard in the NFL, at least at his current weight. He is definitely more of a vertical mover than a lateral mover, and unless he drops some weight and improves his lateral quickness, he will need to go to a team that runs primarily man or gap concepts.

9. Sean Rhyan | G/T | UCLA 6’-5”, 320 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 93

Ryland B.: Rhyan is a big lineman with a stocky frame. He plays with a lot of strength and a powerful punch. As could be expected, he’s excellent in the run game, where he shows off his power, athleticism, and effort. In pass protection, he’s surprisingly fluid and plays with quick hands and good balance. He’s decent in space, and despite playing as a tackle at UCLA last year, I agree that his best fit is on the inside in the NFL. He will certainly have some versatility, though. My biggest concern is arm length, as Rhyan can get easily locked out by lankier pass rushers. Again, a move to the inside should mainly nullify this issue. Rhyan has a lot of NFL traits, and he could be a major steal if he lasts until the middle rounds.

10. Thayer Munford | T/G | Ohio State ’6-6”, 321 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 95

Andrew Wilbar: Munford is built like a tackle but projected by many as a guard in the NFL. Personally, I still like his prospects as a tackle if he can learn to not play over his feet so much. When moved inside to guard in 2021, he flashed reps of dominance but did not look like a natural fit at the position. He did not move as fluidly in his pass sets, and his pad level would occasionally be too high as a run blocker. In both 2019 and 2020, I felt as if his length, upper-body strength, and knowledge of leverage and angles made him a nice fit as a left tackle. Because his trunk isn’t the strongest, he can get knocked off balance if he doesn’t get good hand placement on the opposing lineman early in the rep. He cannot allow his chest to be exposed as much as it was in college, but I am not quite as concerned about that issue, considering it is a relatively easy fix when he trains with NFL coaches. I ranked him with the guards as opposed to the tackles primarily because guard is where he is most often projected. However, I believe his ceiling is higher if he can move back to the outside.

11. Tyrese Robinson | G | Oklahoma 6’-3”, 324 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 97

Andrew Wilbar: SLEEPER ALERT! Robinson is a powerful lineman who was dominant as a run blocker in 2019 and dominant as a pass protector in 2020, allowing only two sacks in over 400 snaps. That was good enough for PFF to reward him with the team’s highest pass-blocking grade. 2019 was really when I fell in love with him as a prospect, though. Robinson proved to be an absolutely punishing run blocker, keeping his pads square, using his length to create good leverage, and finishing all his blocks. While he played guard for most of his career, Oklahoma’s coaching staff decided to move him to tackle in 2021, and he was not quite as dominant after the position change. He wasn’t terrible by any stretch, but he would occasionally get beat on inside moves due to his lack of lateral agility and mobility. Robinson is most definitely not a tackle in the NFL, but he is a fantastic guard who I consider one of the most underrated players in the 2022 draft class.

12. Alec Lindstrom | C | Boston College 6’3”, 294 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 125

Ryland B.: Lindstrom is a smart, technically sound center with a limited ceiling. He only weighs 294 pounds and doesn’t play with a ton of strength. He doesn’t play with great burst either, leading him often being beat off the line of scrimmage and driven back. Still, the scouting report isn’t all bad. Lindstrom has had a long and decorated career at Boston College, where he has played with smarts, quick feet, and good hand placement. When he gets a bit of momentum he can be impactful in the run game, and despite struggling against bull-rushes, he is able to hold his own in most pass-protecting scenarios. He plays to the whistle as well. At this point, it’s difficult to project Lindstrom as much more than a decent backup, but he has a solid floor.

13. Ben Brown | G/C | Ole Miss 6’-5”, 315 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 146

Andrew Wilbar: Versatility is one of the greatest assets that would come along with drafting Brown. He lettered in football, basketball, power lifting, and track in high school, and he signed with Ole Miss while being ranked the number one tackle prospect coming out of the state of Mississippi in 2017. By the time Brown was ready to get significant playing time, he had learned how to play at guard. In fact, only two other freshmen in all of college football started every game at right guard like Brown did. Due to injuries and a reshuffling of the offensive line, he was moved to center for a portion of 2019 before moving there full-time in 2020, giving up zero sacks or pressures in 432 dropbacks. Part of that could be due to Ole Miss’ air raid system that gets the ball out of the quarterback’s hand quickly, but nonetheless, Brown has proven to be a consistent presence in pass protection. He is not an elite athlete, and he is not the most physical run blocker, but he has the length, instincts, and lower-body strength to succeed at any of the three spots along the interior line.

14. Dohnovan West | G/C | Arizona State 6’-4”, 300 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 172

Ryland B.: West isn’t the biggest interior lineman but he makes up for it in athleticism. He’s fast off the line of scrimmage and can get to the second level incredibly quickly. He isn’t the biggest but can anchor well in pass protection, although his footwork leaves some room for improvement. His hand usage is solid and packs an aggressive punch. In the run game, West isn’t exactly a road-grader, but he drives his feet well and can create lanes. West won’t be the highest pick, but if he can bulk up a bit in an NFL weight room I think there’s some starter potential there.

15. Marquis Hayes | G | Oklahoma 6’-5”, 324 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 174

Andrew Wilbar: The first thing that sticks out about Hayes is his long arms. When those 35 ½” arms are fully extended, defensive linemen with a weaker base can be knocked off balance or at least pushed back to a point where they have no leverage. While not the most athletic guard in the class, Hayes has solid recovery quickness as well as respectable lateral mobility. The biggest concern lies in his first-step quickness. He isn’t extremely quick off the snap, and he gets beat off the line of scrimmage too often, which has led to badly losing a handful of reps. His success really hinges on how quick he gets out of his stance from snap to snap; when he can get his hands on the defender before the defender can get hands on him, he simply stones people in pass protection. He is also a bit stiff in his stance, causing him to lack ideal change-of-direction quickness. Despite his lack of elite athleticism, his best fit may come in a zone-blocking scheme where his length and lateral mobility can be put on full display.

16. Joshua Ezeudu | G | North Carolina 6’-4”, 325 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 182

Andrew Wilbar: North Carolina’s offensive line took a dive this past season, but in 2020, Ezeudu was lights out. While not an extremely quick mover, Ezeudu has displayed an ability to pull and have success doing so. He doesn’t have the strongest base, and he is sometimes a little slow out of his stance, causing him to face an uphill battle when it comes to gaining leverage on opposing defensive linemen. When he gets his momentum going in the right direction, he has the power necessary to move defenders off the ball. Unfortunately, the tape was just so inconsistent, and we did not see his best this past year. Going solely off what I saw of him from 2020, I would have considered giving him a second-round grade. However, after an up-and-down 2021, I do not see him as anything more than a mid day three prospect. I would like to see the Steelers bring in a guy like Ezeudu if he goes undrafted, simply because of the starter upside he brings. That said, it would still be risky to invest hefty draft capital in him.

17. Matt Allen | C | Michigan State 6’-3”, 315 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 194

Andrew Wilbar: The brother of Rams center Brian Allen, Matt is not the most athletic guard, but he plays with great effort and an always-running motor. He is far from graceful moving laterally, and he is a bit choppy in his stance, but he maintains a low pad level, and he is strong against the bull rush. Despite his athletic limitations, he was asked to pull frequently at Michigan State. Surprisingly, he had success doing so, displaying his understanding of leverage and pressure points. When it comes to the pessimistic side of things, Allen lunges too often when he gets to the second level of the defense rather than trying to engage with a linebacker and move him off the ball. This issue allows the defender to simply sidestep or go around Allen and bring down the ball carrier. Overall, I actually like Allen as a late round pick, but his upside is limited to a low-end starter or nice depth piece.

18. Spencer Burford | T/G | UTSA 6’-5”, 295 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 208

Ryland B.: Burford has tackle and guard versatility and a solid overall athletic profile. He’s slightly undersized but can anchor well and possesses adequate strength. He’s found success as when pulling and can reach the second level well. He generally plays with good leverage, although his balance and footwork could use some work. His hand-usage is powerful but not particularly fast, meaning that he struggles against faster rushers. He’s definitely at his best when clearing lanes in the run game. I think his best fit in the NFL would be at guard.

19. Justin Shaffer | G | Georgia 6’-4”, 330 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 214

Noah: Shaffer is a bulldozer in the run game and is someone you want to be running behind in short yardage situations. He gets good leverage and has a lot of lower body strength that helps him almost propel himself into his assignment. He does a good job getting up field and creating lanes to run through. Pass protection, however, is not his strong suit. Shaffer has a little bit of trouble when he has to hold his block for a certain period of time and he has some balance issues. If he can improve as pass protector I think he could be a very solid contributor, and his SEC experience certainly helps.

20. Dawson Deaton | C | Texas Tech 6’-6”, 310 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 220

Noah: Deaton has a thick upper half and uses it to his advantage. His raw strength allows him to be a brick wall in pass sets and bully guys in the run game. He isn’t the most mobile guy in the world but he moves to the second level well. Deaton doesn’t get beat on power alone but more creative defensive tackles will be able to get past him. I would say there’s definitely more pros than cons in his game but he has potential if he’s in a good situation.

21. Cameron Jurgens | C | Nebraska 6’-3”, 290 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 225

Ryland B.: Jurgens is a slightly undersized center, but he’s a sound technician. He plays with admirable effort and tries to drive his defender into the ground each play. As a former tight end, he has quick feet and above-athleticism. His strength is a bit of a concern, especially given his size, but not a major worry. Jurgens does have a tendency to lunge though, which could be an issue at the next level. He’s definitely a draftable prospect, although I feel his ceiling is limited.

22. Ed Ingram | G | LSU 6’-3”, 315 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 232

Ryland B.: Ingram is a fairly athletic guard with decent size. He plays with good and quick footwork and solid leverage. His hand-usage is refined and powerful. He’s aware and effective in pass protection and can anchor. He’s above-average in the run game both when clearing lanes straight ahead and pulling in space. He has a good mentality and will block his defender until the whistle. With a good resume at the SEC level, Ingram’s requisite athleticism and high floor seem to make him a safe pick and future starter. But some off-the-field issues at LSU, which have since been dismissed, could be a potential red flag that drops his stock.

23. James Empey | C | BYU 6’-4”, 303 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 233

Andrew Wilbar: I really like Empey’s awareness as a run blocker. He plays smart and displays a consistently good pad level, and he has a sneaky bit of power to his game. While he lacks the most powerful hands, his hands are quick, and he is generally the first one in a one-on-one battle to make contact as a run blocker. He also displayed good technique and an ability to anchor in pass protection at the collegiate level. The issues lie in his lack of ideal functional strength. Perhaps adding a little more weight will help, but he is not a powerful run defender and could get bullied against NFL defensive linemen. Empey is also already 25 years old, so you are not getting an extremely young prospect here either. The fact that he is left-handed could also be a repellant to some teams. He could potentially develop into a low-end starter in the right system, but age is not on his side.

24. Cade Mays | G/T | Tennessee 6’-6”, 325 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 246

Ryland B.: Mays’ tape is frustrating. On one hand there’s a lineman with a number of NFL traits: excellent size and strength, solid athleticism, and a demeanor perfect for the trenches. But inconsistencies greatly lower Mays’ stock. His hand-usage has occasional moments of brilliance, as he has a strong punch and doesn’t let up once he has the upper hand, but his reaction time is slow and he can miss badly. Quicker pass rushers are a definite issue, which was definitely magnified in Mays’ time at tackle. In the run game he finds more success, but Mays can play with poor leverage and be driven back despite his good size. He’s struggled with injuries during his college career, which could pose an issue as well. Overall, there’s a lot of potential regarding Mays’ NFL future, but he’s far from a sure thing.

25. Mike Miranda | G/C | Penn State 6’-3”, 305 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 247

Andrew Wilbar: BTSC follower Yinzer mentioned Miranda’s name to me this past fall as a potential sleeper, so I decided to take a dive into his game. Miranda is no mauler, but he is solid on combo blocks and impressive blocking in space. My biggest concern with Miranda is occasional blown assignments. He does not always display the greatest awareness when it comes to watching for linebacker stunts and delayed blitzes. If a defender doesn’t come immediately, he will resort to helping out the guard on one of the 3-techs rather than containing his zone and picking up on delayed pressure. Miranda also lunges too often and doesn’t have the greatest footwork, causing him to lose control of his base and get knocked off-balance relatively easily. There is some upside if he can add some weight and fix those issues, but he still has a long way to go.

26. Andrew Vastardis | C | Michigan 6’-3”, 294 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 259

Andrew Wilbar: I was extremely high on Vastardis after the regular season in 2021, but I have now come down to earth when analyzing him. To begin with, Vastardis had an incredible 2021 season and deserves credit for being a leader on college football’s best offensive line. A sixth-year senior, Vastardis displayed excellent situational awareness and consistency. I remember one specific instance against Ohio State, when a Buckeye defender jumped offside. Vastardis had the awareness to snap the ball immediately, without the quarterback asking for the snap, to get a free play rather than the play simply being whistled dead. He consistently paved the way for Hassan Haskins in that game as well. However, his performance in the College Football Playoff Semifinals as well as his showing at the Senior Bowl exposed major issues in his game, and all those issues come back to one thing: his lack of size. He has the frame to add the necessary weight, but he seriously lacks strength and does not always get great leverage coming off the line. If he can strengthen his base and withhold bull rushes, he could develop into a nice backup.

27. Chasen Hines | G | LSU 6’-3”, 349 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 286

Ryland B.: Hines is an extremely stocky guard with powerful hand-usage. He can lunge a bit, with balance and footwork being a bit of an issue, but his size at 349 pounds allows him to anchor well and create plenty of leverage in the run game. He has a solid football IQ and can pick up blitzes and stunts well in pass protection. His athleticism is fairly impressive for his size and he has good strength. Hines possesses starting potential although it will be interesting to see how his weaknesses translate to the NFL level.

28. Chris Paul | T/G | Tulsa 6’-4”, 331 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 295

Andrew Wilbar: Not to be confused with the basketball player, Chris Paul is an intriguing and versatile lineman who has surprising potential. The first game I turned on of Paul’s (not the basketball player) was against Ohio State in 2021, when Paul was playing right tackle. I expected it to be much worse, as Paul actually did a nice job of containing Ohio State EDGE rusher Tyreke Smith, especially in pass protection. Overall, Paul’s footwork is not the greatest, nor is his technique refined, but he has a nice combination of mobility and power. If he is going to remain at tackle, he will need to drop a couple pounds in effort to improve his change-of-direction quickness. I think he likely holds on to his current weight and slides back to guard in the NFL, but having experience at both guard spots as well as right tackle is going to be considered a plus by NFL scouts.

Best of the Rest

28. Nick Zackelj | G | Fordham 6’-5”, 325 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 323

Ryland B.: Zackelj is a big tackle with good strength and a powerful initial punch. He’s a bit lumbering and best in the run game, making a permanent move to guard imminent.

29. Josh Sills | G | Oklahoma State 6’-6”, 330 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 357

Ryland B.: Similarly to Zackelj, Sills has good size and strength but lacks agility. Sills has slow feet and is often beaten off the snap, and although he is dominant once he latches onto a defender, he is often caught off-balance and lunging.

30. Ja’Tyre Carter | G | Southern 6’-5”, 275 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 358

Ryland B.: Carter is athletic but lacking in terms of size and strength. He’ll definitely need to bulk up in the pros, but his general athleticism and technique will warrant a look from NFL teams.

31. Luke Fortner | C | Kentucky 6’-6”, 300 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 359

Ryland B.: Fortner has shown some impressive athleticism to go along with solid strength while at Kentucky. He’s still developing in terms of technique and could probably add a few pounds, but he may have some starting potential.

32. Luke Wattenberg | C | Washington 6’-5”, 300 lbs

Andrew’s Overall Ranking: 389

Ryland B.: Wattenberg is one of the most experienced and versatile lineman in this class. He has decent size and strength, but his limited quickness and mobility could be an issue.

After reading about these prospects, which names sound most intriguing to you? Who would be the best value pick at this position? Be sure to light up the comment section below with your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft!