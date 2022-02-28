The Steelers will once again not be playing an international game in 2022

After no international games were played by the NFL in 2021, the league is set to play multiple international games in 2022. With locations of London, Munich, and Mexico City, the NFL will continue to reach out to its international fan base.

For those international fans who are pulling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will have to wait at least one more season until they can see the black and gold outside of the United States. The NFL has announced five teams who will be hosting games internationally, none of which the Steelers are set to face on the road in 2022.

The NFL has announced five teams playing in international games in 2022 (more forthcoming):



Mexico City: Cardinals

London: Packers, Saints, Jaguars

Munich: Buccaneers — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 28, 2022

The Steelers do have matchups against two of the announced five teams on their schedule this upcoming season, but both games will be played in Pittsburgh, assuming the name of the stadium is still Heinz Field. The naming rights for the stadium are up again in 2022, so there is a chance the Steelers could be playing their games in the same location, but simply under a new name of the stadium.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II has gone on record on multiple occasions saying they would like to see the team play a game in Mexico. The Steelers have a strong fan base from our neighbors to the south, and a game in Mexico City what look much like some other venues where Steelers Nation has taken over on the road.

As for the Steelers having a home game moved internationally, their current stadium agreement does not allow for them to play less than 10 games at home in any season.

The last time the Steelers played a regular season game internationally was in 2013 when they traveled to London in Week 4 to face the Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers fell in defeat to the Vikings by a score of 34–27 in a contest where both teams entered with a 0–3 record.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for breaking news, player updates, and all things Pittsburgh Steelers.