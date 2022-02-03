2022 East-West Shrine Bowl: Players Steelers fans should watch

The East-West Shrine Game is set to be played on Thursday Night, February 3, at 8pm Eastern on the NFL Network

Practices have already started, and unfortunately they are not televised. But reports about the practices are surfacing around the web.

Like the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl there are not a ton of early round draft prospects in the event, but the bottom half of the draft, along with Undrafted Free Agents, has importance.

Let’s take a look at some players to watch:

East Offense

Pierre Strong Jr. / RB / South Dakota State #20 - I have had him listed a couple of times in my 7 round mock draft for the Steelers. Going against a different level of competition could improve his stock. He has already started to rise on some draft boards.

Ryan Van Demark / OT / Connecticut #74 - Developmental prospect for the next level, but those types of guys have importance for the future of any team. Has some mobility to play out in space, able to maintain balance and good control while doing it. Will need to work on pass sets. Three year starter at Left Tackle.

East Defense

Tre Walker / LB / Idaho #8 - Downhill thumper that can play through trash to make plays. Has some side line to sideline ability along with blitzing capabilities.

West Offense

Jaxson Kirkland / OT / Washington #51 - The term athlete with length and position versatility all are attached to Kirkland but he’s gonna have to get stronger in the lower half to anchor at the next level.

Dareke Young / WR / Lenoir Ryne #11 - I can’t take credit for the guy but a close friend of mine put me onto him. A D2 product in a run heavy offense but there is production. He is not polished but we have a track record.

West Defense

Mathew Butler / IDL / Tennessee #94 - In a weak Interior Defensive Line class, still trying to find something. Solid player, but nothing stands out. Has played all up and down the line.

Take a look at both rosters and tell me who you will have your eye on.