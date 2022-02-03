Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Fantasy Football Fix: On the fly, 2022 WR and D/ST Positional Profile

With the Super Bowl bringing the 2021 season and all aspects of fantasy football to a close, BTSC is getting started on 2022. This time around, we take a gander at Receivers and Defense/Special Teams units. Get plenty of answers and more with the weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. It’s the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz for weekly fantasy football talk as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers and for success in any of your leagues.

Previewing the Wide Receivers and Defense/Special Teams options for 2022 in any of your fantasy leagues.

The Curtain Call: The Steelers may be playing the trade game this off-season

The Steelers have a lot of personnel moves to make in the off-season to fill some holes in 2022. Of course, black and gold will attempt to do so in the NFL Draft and it seems likely that the team will spend money due to a surplus of salary cap room on free agents. But what if Kevin Colbert and Company find a bargain via trade or recognize a card that they are willing to part with? It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.

News and Notes

A chat about the possible trade candidates across the league and where we can see them fit.

The top names in Free Agency

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

Let’s Ride Special Edition: Making sense of the Steelers interviews at the Senior Bowl

A Steelers Scouting contingent has embarked on Mobile, Alabama to take a close look at the best senior football players that the NCAA boasts. Is there a rhyme or reason of just who the Steelers interview at the college all-star extravaganza? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on a special Thursday edition of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Note

What to make of who the Steelers interview at the Senior Bowl

Guest: BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis

