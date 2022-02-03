Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: B.J. Finney and Kevin Dotson

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is guard/center B.J. Finney and guard Kevin Dotson.

B.J. Finney

Position: Guard/center

Years with the Steelers: 5

Years in the NFL: 6

Contract Status: Free agent

Contract Details: Coming off a one-year minimum deal which carries no dead money.

Games played in 2021: 7 regular season

Games started in 2021: 2 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 87 (offense), 15 special teams

PFF score: 71.4 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Finney had no penalties called against him this season.

Notes: After a season away from Pittsburgh in 2020 where he did not play a single offense of snap, B.J. Finney returned to the Steelers and started two games at guard in Week 12 and Week 13. Unfortunately, Finney only lasted three snaps against the Ravens before being lost for the season with a back injury. While the Steelers could offer Finney another small contract at the league minimum to compete in training camp, there would be no guarantees he would make the team in 2022, especially if the Steelers make some much-needed upgrades on the line.

Kevin Dotson

Position: Guard

Years with the Steelers: 2

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Signed through 2023

Contract Details: $1,059,703 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $329,406 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 9 regular season

Games started in 2021: 9 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 565 (offense), 33 (special teams)

PFF score: 64.5 (50th of 82)

Notable stats (regular season): Dotson had five penalties called on him in 2021.

Notes: Just when the Steelers running game is really starting to get going, Kevin Dotson suffered a high ankle sprain in which he never returned for the remainder of the season. Dotson‘s absence was noticed as the Steelers rushing attack reverted back to its early form with the Steelers ushering several players lined up between the two rookies on the offensive line. Although there are plenty of speculations that Dotson is not on good terms with some of the Steelers coaches (whether they are still in Pittsburgh or not), he is a key contributor and anchor of the offensive line that has a very few players to truly build upon moving into the future.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Finney’s and Dotson’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Make sure you check back each day for another set of exit interviews. If you have missed any of the previous articles, they are listed here:

