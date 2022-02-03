2022 Senior Bowl: Practice updates, news and open thread

It is hard to believe, especially with the Super Bowl still to be played, but the 2022 NFL Draft preparation has already begun. This process starts in Mobile, Alabama with the annual Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Some big name prospects are in Mobile this week, and it is important to keep tabs on these prospects as the Pittsburgh Steelers brass is in attendance and already speaking to prospects.

The Senior Bowl practices started Tuesday, but the first round of workouts were not televised. Wednesday and Thursday workouts are, and why we have this information/open thread for Steelers fans to discuss what they are seeing.

Check out the information below to know who is playing, and who isn’t, this week in Mobile, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for a crazy offseason.

Senior Bowl practice schedule

Thursday, February 3

12:30 p.m. ET - 2:30 p.m. ET (National team) — Televised on ESPNU

3 p.m. ET - 5 p.m. ET (American team) — Televised on ESPN2

Following the Shrine game (11:00 p.m. ET), Recap show — Televised on NFL Network

Senior Bowl rosters

Senior Bowl weigh-in, measurables

Pro Football Network has a full list of the latest measurables from Mobile