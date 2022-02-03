2022 East-West Shrine Game: News and Open Thread

The 2022 NFL Draft process continues tonight with the 97th East-West Shrine game. It has been a great, but hectic, week trying to fit in time to follow both events, Shrine game and the Senior Bowl, taking place at the same time.

The Shrine practices were not televised, thus leading to finding information from those in attendance. It is what it is, maybe next year the practices will be shown but there is a game to be played and a game to be watched. Will you be joining in on the conversation about what prospects you like and what you see as you watch?

As always, stay safe and go Steelers!