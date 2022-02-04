Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers War Room: “Hey Now, You’re a College All Star. Get Seen”

This is the time of year when college prospects get one last chance to showcase their talents with the entire NFL world at full attention. BTSC’s Matt Peverell will preview the East West Shrine Bowl and The Reese’s Senior Bowl and who Steeler fans should look out for at key positions of need. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

Top 12 returning players to CFB and how they might be a surprise/affect draft stock for others

Players to watch in the East West Shrine Bowl (Part 1) - Incl. Cordell Volson - OL North Dakota State, Ty Chandler - RB, NC, Jelanie Woods TE, Virgina, Jaquarii Roberson WR, Wake Forest, Kyle Phillips WR, UCLA, Ellis Brooks LB, Penn State, Matt Henningsen DE/DL, Wisconsin

Key players to watch in the Reese’s Senior Bowl (Part 2)

The Steelers Preview: Let the NFL Draft madness begin

With the college showcase games this week, the Steelers are jumping head-first in the draft pool. Get ready for the madness. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the week

Hand size

Looking at the Steelers and NFL Draft Hoopla

Trivia

Let’s Ride: Steelers fans, beware offseason predictions and speculation

With the Steelers fans and media, there’s been so many conversations starting with “Yinz know what the Stillers should do n’at”. But be cautious when absorbing all of the offseason predictions and speculation. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Not believing offseason predictions

Guest, BTSC’s Michael “Blue Check” Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

