Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Pro Bowl Edition

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

I'll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

1. Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement with a video on Thursday. Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday. Barring something unforeseen happening, both QBs will be eligible for the HOF the same year, how does this make you feel?

2. The Pro Bowl is this weekend. I know the vast majority of fans won’t be watching, but how would you make the event better to the point where you would want to watch?

3. The Senior Bowl is also this weekend. How much stock do you put into these all-star games, considering it is actual football and not players running 40-yards in a straight line and jumping as high as they can?

4. If there was one thing you could change about the Steelers organization, from the front office on down to the players, what would it be? As an example, being willing to put incentives into contracts would be considered as one...

5. If you had to choose one of the rookie QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Steelers to select, which would you select and why?

Desmond Ridder

Malik Willis

Sam Howell

Carson Strong

Kenny Pickett

6. In the offseason, which has already begun for the Steelers, what sports/events do you look forward to during these months?

