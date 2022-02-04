When it comes to offseason salary cap space, the Steelers barely crack the Top 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an offseason which is certainly different in a lot of ways. The team will be replacing General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert after the 2022 NFL Draft, they have to replace their defensive coordinator, hire a new offensive line coach and also find a new quarterback for the first time since 2004.

But that isn’t the only way the Steelers’ offseason can be viewed as different. One major difference is how the team has more salary cap space than they’ve had in many years. In fact, the cap space they have in 2022 might be the most they’ve had in the Mike Tomlin era.

Out of curiosity, I wanted to see where the Steelers rank in the NFL, as it pertains to cap space this offseason. Granted, these numbers can certainly change with players being released, etc., but as of now I was shocked to see the Steelers were 10th in regards to salary cap space.

You thought the Steelers had boat loads of cap space? Look at some of the other teams who are ahead of them...

Miami Dolphins: $63,686,417

Jacksonville Jaguars: $59,381,838

Cincinnati Bengals: $57,892,379

Los Angeles Chargers: $57,125,856

New York Jets: $48,120,471

Indianapolis Colts: $40,852,327

Denver Broncos: $38,757,012

Seattle Seahawks: $36,563,530

Washington Commanders: $31,899,739

Pittsburgh Steelers: $31,276,582

These numbers are according to Over The Cap, but it just goes to show how much some teams have in regards to spending money as the new league year begins on March 16th. As stated earlier, the Steelers’ number could get larger than the $31 million dollars they have. If they were to release Joe Schobert and Zach Banner, it could equate to over $10 million dollars added to their total. I can certainly make one’s imagination run wild when thinking about what the team could do with that available cap space.

As you can see in the Top 10, the AFC representative in the Super Bowl, Cincinnati Bengals, have even more cap space than the Steelers in 2022. The benefits of having a quarterback on their rookie deal, but you might want to know what the other AFC North teams have in regards to cap space. Here you go:

Other AFC North teams:

Cleveland Browns: $25,128,053

Baltimore Ravens: $8,578,345

When looking at the cap space for all 32 NFL teams, I couldn’t help be take a look at those who were on the opposite end of the spectrum. Teams who are in a position the Steelers were familiar with entering the 2021 season. Some call it salary cap hell, and these bottom feeders in this regard will have some work to do to just get cap compliant next season, let alone make enough space to make additions to their rosters.

5 Worst salary cap situations in 2022:

Los Angeles Rams: -$13,738,914

Minnesota Vikings: -$15,597,044

Dallas Cowboys: -$21,689,885

Green Bay Packers: -$50,790,970

New Orleans Saints: -$75,993,406

Believe it or not, the Steelers are in a good spot heading into this offseason. With plenty of cap space available to re-sign some of their own free agents, and others, the only thing which might bring fans down from their high is the fact they don’t have similar draft capital in the 2022 NFL Draft. This offseason could be a pivotal moment in Steelers history, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold.