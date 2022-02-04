Steelers announce three interviews for their open General Manager position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced three external candidates for their open General Manager position with whom they have conducted interviews this past week. Those candidates are Ryan Cowden of the Tennessee Titans, Ed Dodds of the Indianapolis Colts, and JoJo Wooden of the Los Angeles chargers.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:



• Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans)

• Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts)

• JoJo Wooden (Los Angeles Chargers) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 4, 2022

Ryan Cowden spent 16 years in the scouting department of the Carolina Panthers before joining the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Calvin currently is the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Titans.

Ed Dodds is currently the Assistant General Manager for the Indianapolis Colts, a position he has held for the last four seasons. One year prior, Dodds was the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Colts. Dodds has also been part of the scouting department for the Seattle Seahawks from 2007 to 2016 as well as spending the four previous seasons as a Pro Personnel Intern for the Oakland Raiders.

JoJo Wooden has been with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers since 2013 and is currently the Director of Player Personnel. Previous to joining the Chargers, Wooden spent 16 seasons with the New York Jets in their front office.

The Steelers also have the internal candidates, which have previously been announced, of current Vice President of Football and Business Administration Omar Khan and Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers will continue to interview more candidates.

The #Steelers also have internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt who have interviewed for the GM job. And they are not done yet. https://t.co/DbaitKaXg3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2022

With current General Manager Kevin Colbert under contract through the 2022 NFL draft, the Steelers are not believed to make an official hiring until Colbert’s contract is complete.

