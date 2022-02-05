Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Why we’re bad fans

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest takes from Steelers Nation. This week, we actually have the data that shows how bad our fanbase really is on social media Plus, we break down the latest QB Crystal Ball forecasts and all the predictions from the Couch Colberts. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold yinzer perspective of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Check out the rundown of the show:

This week with the Steelers and social media

The social media data that shows that the Steelers are the 4th worst NFL fan base

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Tom Brady won’t ruin Big Ben’s Hall of Fame moment

Tom Brady officially retired this week, just days after Ben Roethlisberger did the same. Worried the former will upstage the latter? Don’t. Also, who will the Steelers’ next quarterback be? Nobody knows, obviously, but the Steelers did some research this week at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. All that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

The Steelers with eyes wide open at the Senior Bowl

Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement a few days apart

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE