Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: A budding bromance?

Lots of snow here in the great white north and yet I know it is on borrowed time. It has been a colder and snowier than normal winter here, but I take comfort in knowing spring is coming. How soon it get’s here is really unknown but will the Steelers find their next franchise QB sooner or later...

For those of you that don’t often read, or maybe are even completely unaware of, the Fanpost section, I encourage you to check it out. The Fanpost section is literally where this Saturday Night feature started. It is also a spot where the average fan can start up a conversation dedicated to any topic of their choosing.

This section also can give you the opportunity to get a more personal discussion with other posters due to the fact that there tends to be less traffic over there. Nonetheless, it can take you to some interesting places. Take for instance...

https://www.behindthesteelcurtain.com/2022/2/2/22915435/renohasbeenfed

This particular article and the comments that followed put some meat on the bones of the true value of BTSC. Yes, it certainly has a budding bromance feel to it... However, what I really enjoyed was the fact that two posters went past being internet warriors and became real people. They traded some emails to settle a bet and made cool connection. I realize that this might be more than what the average poster wants from here, but the takeaway of “I bet 99.9% of us could sit down and have some beers and chow with others around here and chat up all the things we have in common for our love of the Steelers” is vital to keeping the good thing we have here.

Far too often I find in our passionate responses we forget that at the end of the day we all love the Steelers and want them to be successful. After all, the majority of us come here not for the articles, but for the comments. We have to make sure that the comment sections keep as many people as possible coming back.