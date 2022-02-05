2022 Senior Bowl: Game time, how to watch and open thread

All 32 NFL teams will have a good majority of their scouting department in Mobile, Alabama Saturday for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be watching the quarterbacks closely as they look to replace Ben Roethlisberger after his retirement. But that won’t be the only positions they watch, the offensive line will need bolstered and so will the defensive front.

The Senior Bowl is more than just a game, it is a week-long event which gives NFL teams and players the opportunity to put players through the motions to see what they are capable of doing. The game is just a culminating event of the week, and is the last time players will be able to show scouts what they can do in an actual in-game scenario.

Not only is it a good opportunity for these players to showcase that their talents through the week translate to a game situation, but it’s also an chance for them to show that the coaching they received all week was considered and applied. That sort of thing will go a long ways with this Steelers coaching staff.

Here’s how you can watch along and scout the players on your own, along with some reading material to get you ready for Saturday afternoon’s kickoff.

Senior Bowl game

Date: Saturday, February 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, AL

TV channel: NFL Network

Team rosters: American Team (coached by Lions) | National Team (coached by Jets)

