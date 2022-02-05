Feeling lucky? Try betting on the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

There are people who love to wager on the game of football. It doesn’t matter the game, or the bet, they love to put their money on the line to see if they can make some extra dough. When it comes to wagering on the National Football League, the possibilities are endless. You can bet on the moneyline, the outcome vs. the spread and even on total points scored (OVER/UNDER). We won’t even dive into prop bets at this time...

Setting a bet on a regular season contest is one thing, but there are those who are brave enough to place wagers on games which have no real meaning. Yes, there are people who bet on preseason games. However, if you are someone who just loves the thrill of the bet, there are places to help people with this type of thought process, try your hand at betting on a meaningless all-star game.

Yes, the latest lines have been set for the 2022 Pro Bowl via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the line below:

AFC (-1)

NFC (+1)

OVER/UNDER: 62.5

Moneyline:

AFC: -115

NFC: -105

Since 2016, when the NFL returned to the AFC vs. NFC format, the AFC has won four straight games. It should be noted the 2021 game was canceled due to COVID-19. But while many, including myself, talk about the game being meaningless, the pay out for players depends on the outcome.

In the 2020 Pro Bowl, here is what each player received based on the outcome of the game:

Winners: $74,000

Losers: $37,000

So, the AFC is favored by 1-point in this contest, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have four players representing the organization and the American Football Conference. They are:

DE Cam Heyward

OLB T.J. Watt

RB Najee Harris

WR Diontae Johnson

The Pro Bowl will kickoff Sunday, February 6th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the event, and ask yourself if you’re brave enough to put a wager on the Pro Bowl.