A look back at the Steelers week that was: Quarterback Controversy edition

The Steelers season ended three weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/30

It’s nice to have Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson join Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt in Vegas for the Pro Bowl after a few Bengals made room for them by gaining entry to a better bowl. I think I will instead be enjoying the exploits of Jon Landsteiner, Chris Plys, John Shuster, Colin Hufman and Matt Hamilton competing for something more meaningful, a gold medal in Curling at the Olympics.

.@ohthatsNajee22 & @Juiceup__3 have each been named to the 2022 #ProBowl.



The duo replaces Cincinnati’s WR Ja’Marr Chase & RB Joe Mixon. pic.twitter.com/z0UsTjLDYP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 31, 2022

One of the reasons I got into radio was watching Dr. Johnny Fever on “WKRP in Cincinnati”. In fact, that show was the one thing associated with the Queen City that I actually ever liked. RIP Howard Hesseman. “Oh, I almost forget fellow babies.........BOOGER!!!!!”

Howard Hesseman, Prolific Character Actor and Star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ Dies at 81 https://t.co/1rGLIz6vZw — Variety (@Variety) January 30, 2022

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in an epic battle to join the Rams and gain entrance into the Super Bowl. Besides Mike Hilton, nothing to see here folks. Where’s Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith when I need them. I’d truly like to be “Men in Black-ed” and forget this whole thing.

Monday 1/31

I don’t get the hand size controversy. It’s just picking nits. These same small hands threw for a ton of yards and scores in college. So did those of Joe Burrow. He’s not bad. I’m fine with having small hands. You know what they say, small hands make the sandwich look bigger.

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett didn’t have his hands measured here in Mobile, but he has a good reason: He’s double jointed, so his thumb naturally points an odd direction, and he’s doing extra exercises to get an accurate measurement at the combine in March. pic.twitter.com/KLMdraG9AC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 31, 2022

Tuesday 2/1

The greatest cyborg to ever play the game has hung it up. Congrats to the other TB12. I can’t say that anybody in the Steel City is going to miss you.

Tom Brady officially retires. Among his posts… pic.twitter.com/o9GqgRKsoO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2022

Wednesday 2/2

The groundhog saw his shadow. Six more weeks of complaining about the new name for the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team is now … the Washington Commanders. pic.twitter.com/2oVLCBJANX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

The groundhog saw his shadow. Six more weeks of fans pining for the return of Mike Munchak, late of the Broncos. With the Bears hiring away Chris Morgan, the Steelers have nobody left to hire from within to coach the offensive line. “Challenge Accepted!”, says the Steelers front office.

We have hired Chris Morgan as our OL coach.https://t.co/dapx1YZP3c — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 2, 2022

Thursday 2/3

Congratulations to T.J. Watt for being selected as the Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year. I’m just saying, next Thursday he needs to be announced as the real one for the entire NFL.

The Steelers are at the Senior Bowl practices and it seems like there’s a clear-cut front runner for the Steel City QB Sweepstakes.

An NFL source told me yesterday that the #Steelers clearly prefer Liberty QB Malik Willis to Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 3, 2022

Friday 2/4

Joke’s on all of us. Neither one of these guys will be available. Based on both Willis and Pickett’s throwing at the Reeses’ Senior Bowl, that might not be a bad thing.

BOMBSHELL ALERT



Steelers insider @dlolley_pgh on @DKPghSports Steelers today video: "I've been told if [Kenny Pickett] is available at pick 20, the Steelers will take him."



!!! — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 4, 2022

The job’s not going to be open for three months. How patient are these dudes to be on the hook for that long only to be told that the team has hired from within.

We interviewed the following candidates for our General Manager position this week:



• Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans)

• Ed Dodds (Indianapolis Colts)

• JoJo Wooden (Los Angeles Chargers) — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 4, 2022

Saturday 2/5

With Patrick Graham getting hired-on by the Las Vegas Raiders, the Giants are looking for a new DC. I don’t think that the Steelers are going to reciprocate and grant permission to the Giants like they did with the Steelers and Graham.

Giants requested permission to interview Steelers’ Sr. defensive asst/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator job, per source. It’s uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

Sunday 2/6

Not a surprise to anyone here as the Steelers signed a new pseudo-DC to stand next to Mike Tomlin.

Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 6, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.