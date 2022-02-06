Fans predict Mason Rudolph to be the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new quarterback in 2022, and where the next quarterback will come from is anyone’s guess. There are multiple options here. The Steelers could find their next quarterback in-house, that would be either Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins, or it could come form outside the organization. This could be via the 2022 NFL Draft, a trade or Free Agency.

There is a strong possibility the Steelers bring in multiple quarterbacks this offseason. They could bring in a quarterback via free agency, and they could also draft a signal caller throughout the three day process in April.

If this were to take place, it would be an open competition with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins to see who wins the starting job prior to the start of the regular season. But what if the team decided to pull off a big-time trade? It was this question which resulted in a SB Nation/DraftKings Reacts question answered by Steelers fans.

The question was simple, who will be the next quarterback of the Steelers?

The options were:

Mason Rudolph

Dwayne Haskins

Veteran Addition

2022 Draft Pick

Take a look at the results of the poll...

Now, when you see Rudolph getting 45% of the vote, don’t misconstrue the question. The question wasn’t “Who do you hope is the Steelers quarterback”, but “Who do you think will be the Steelers quarterback?”

In other words, these fans could just be realists who believe Rudolph will get the job, even if they don’t want that to be the case in 2022. With the Senior Bowl now in the rear view mirror, and the Steelers showing plenty of interest in the quarterbacks at the event, anything is possible.

Don’t rule out anything when it comes to the quarterback position, but one thing is for certain — the Steelers fan base sees No. 2, Mason Rudolph, starting the season at quarterback for their beloved black-and-gold...whether you like it or not.

What do you think? Do you think Rudolph will be the starting quarterback in Week 1, or will another quarterback take the job? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft, free agency and the rest of the offseason.