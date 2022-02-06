Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Power Half Hour: Which quarterback does Najee Harris want to play with?

Everybody in Steeler Nation is talking about who the nest Steelers QB should be, But What about the players? Who would Najee Harris want behind center? Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Paul Yanchek and Joe Frost talk about the Steelers in 2022.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Which quarterback does Najee Harris want to play with?

What manner should the Steelers build for the upcoming season?

and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers Touchdown Under: How big a legacy has Kevin Colbert carved out with the Steelers?

The Steelers’ offseason continues with draft speculation intensifying, more exit interviews, interviews with Coordinators and other coaches and interviews for a new GM. With so much going on and so much to be decided, one thing is for certain: Steelers GM, Kevin Colbert, has certainly left his stamp on this franchise.

So, what can Steelers fans takeaway from his tenure? What must they look to hold onto in the search for a new GM? Should there be a change in philosophy or structure in how the Steelers GM role works? Will the Steelers struggle to plug the gap he’ll leave?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Mark discuss the big news of the week

Mark shares his thoughts on the current culture and what needs to change or be re-instilled

The boys discuss Colbert’s tenure, his legacy and the challenge ahead for the next GM

‘Slingin’ the Slang’

Audience Q&A

Plus, MUCH MUCH MORE!

