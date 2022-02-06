A Letter From the Editor: Is this never-ending cycle too much of a good thing?

Friday night I was waiting outside the gym for my daughter’s 4th-5th grade basketball practice to begin, and I saw a couple I know. They were talking to me about how their son wants to be on my podcast because he is a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I laughed and said I’m always looking to have a unique voice on my Let’s Ride podcasts.

They continued to ask if it was nice to have a break from the work at BTSC since the season ended. I laughed and told them there is no such thing as a break in this business. They went on to ask what we were talking/writing about since the Steelers season ended. Of course, I told them about how we are now looking at prospects, talking Senior Bowl, 2022 NFL Draft prep, etc.

It was then they realized there is no such thing as an offseason in the National Football League.

After practice I was driving home with my daughter, and I was thinking about this conversation. The Super Bowl is February 13th, and the new league year officially begins on March 16th.

One month.

Now, don’t get me wrong, as someone who runs a website and spends several hours a week talking about all things Steelers, I don’t mind the lack of an offseason. But it does make you wonder if it is too much of a good thing.

There are fans who shut off in the offseason, and there are the die hard fans who never miss a beat. I used to bemoan the type of fan who just stepped away in the offseason, but I can now say I don’t completely blame some who just need a break.

The NFL is a multi-billion dollar organization, and that is by design. They know what they are doing. A sport with the shortest season, and the longest “offseason” somehow dominates the sports news wire. How is that possible? It’s easy...

The regular season bleeds into the postseason...

The postseason bleeds into the start of NFL Draft prep...

The start of NFL Draft prep bleeds into the start of the new league year...

The new league year starts free agency...

Free agency bleeds into the NFL Draft...

The NFL Draft is the culminating event before teams show up for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and minicamps. Before you know it, the teams are back at Training Camp and the sick cycle continues again.

I’m not complaining, I love the NFL, and more importantly the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the NFL has built a system which can’t be rivaled by any professional sports league. Kudos to them, but to say there aren’t moments where I don’t look at things and feel like I’m on a proverbial hamster wheel, it would be a bold-faced lie.

(Note: The Letter From the Editor article debuts every Sunday morning during the Steelers offseason.)