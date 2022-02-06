Giants request an interview with Teryl Austin, Steelers could be forced to show their hand

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the process of trying to fill the vacancy on their coaching staff by the retired Keith Butler. Without a defensive coordinator, the Steelers have conducted several interviews with in-house and external candidates.

Throughout it all, defensive assistant Teryl Austin has thought to be the front-runner for the job, but the Steelers seem to be taking their time filling the job. Well, the Steelers might not have time on their side moving forward after the New York Giants submitted a request to interview Austin for their open defensive coordinator job.

This per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Giants requested permission to interview Steelers’ Sr. defensive asst/secondary coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator job, per source. It’s uncertain whether permission will be granted because Austin is a favorite to become the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2022

If the Steelers block the request, and don’t allow Austin to interview with the Giants, it could be the first indication he is likely to be the Steelers’ next defensive coordinator. However, if the Steelers allow him to interview, it could be the organization pointing at an external candidate to be named the next coordinator of the Pittsburgh defense.

This might be me reading too much into the situation, but when I saw this news come across the wire it became increasingly clear the Giants showing interest in the coach who is considered to be the next coordinator-in-waiting, the Steelers would have to be making a decision sooner, rather than later.

Could we be seeing a new defensive coordinator hire this week? Unless the Steelers are waiting to talk to a coach in the Super Bowl, it would seem a decision should be made relatively soon. After that, an outside linebackers coach would be the next hire on the defensive side of the ball.

So, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for what could be a very crazy offseason.