Steelers reportedly finalizing a deal to make Teryl Austin their next defensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of coaching vacancies they need to fill in the 2022 offseason. From position group coaches such as the offensive line and outside linebacker, the most notable position is replacing defensive coordinator Keith Butler who announced his retirement in January.

After conducting several interviews, it appears the Steelers are ready to make their choice official. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are working out the final details to promote Senior Defensive Assistant/Secondary Coach Teryl Austin to be defensive coordinator.

Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 6, 2022

Teryl Austin began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 1991. Making a jump to the NFL in 2003, Austin was the Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach for four seasons before moving to the Arizona Cardinals for an additional three seasons. Austin went back to the college ranks to be the defensive coordinator of the Florida Gators in 2010, but returned to the NFL the following year to coach the Baltimore Ravens secondary from 2011 to 2013. Austin got his first NFL coordinator job in 2014 with the Detroit Lions where he spent four seasons. After one year as the defensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Austin came to Pittsburgh as the Senior Defensive Assistant/Secondary coach.

An official announcement from the Steelers is expected any time in the next several days. Whether or not the Steelers will look to add another assistant coach in the secondary remains to be seen.

