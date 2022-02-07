Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Terrell Edmunds and Miles Killebrew

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is safeties Terrell Edmunds and Miles Killebrew.

Terrell Edmunds

Position: Safety

Years with the Steelers: 4

Years in the NFL: 4

Contract Status: Free agent

Contract Details: Coming off of his rookie contract and he carries no dead money.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Snaps (regular season): 1,145 (defense), 81 (special teams)

PFF score: 58.0 (74th of 94)

Notable stats (regular season): Edmunds had 89 tackles, eight of which were for loss, one quarterback hit, two interceptions, six passes defensed, and 1.0 sacks.

Notes: Edmunds did not get his fifth-year option picked up for 2022 as the Steelers chose to do so for Minkah Fitzpatrick who they acquired in a trade in 2018, Edmunds has been extremely durable for the Steelers only missing one game in four seasons. While it is likely the Steelers would want to re-sign Edmonds, the price may be more than what they are willing to pay. Also, it’s hard to say if Edmonds is somewhat jaded for not being given the fifth-year option.

Miles Killebrew

Position: Safety

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 6

Contract Status: Free agent

Contract Details: Coming off of a one-year league minimum contract and he carries no dead money.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 44 (defense), 335 (special teams)

PFF score: 65.3 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Killebrew had 13 tackles, one of which was for loss; two blocked punts.

Notes: There’s no denying what Miles Killebrew brought to the Steelers special teams as he got his hands on two punts and I had a significant number of special teams tackles. Killebrew also filled in admirably in some sub package defenses. If the Steelers can get Killebrew for a similar deal in 2022 as they did last season, they would be foolish not to take it.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Edmunds’ and Killebrew’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

