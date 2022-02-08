Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs.

Dwayne Haskins

Position: Quarterback

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 3 (including this season with no games played)

Contract Status: Restricted free agent

Contract Details: It has been reported Haskins will be offered an original-round tender which will be worth about $2.5 million.

Games played in 2021: None

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): None

PFF score: None

Notable stats (regular season): None

Notes: Despite being on the Steelers 53-man roster for all of the 2021 NFL season, Haskins was only in uniform for Week 10 when Ben Roethlisberger missed the game due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Not playing a single snap for the Steelers, the only thing to go on for Haskins’ progression is speculation about practice and preseason performance. With the presumption Haskins will be offered an original-round restricted free agent tender, he will be in the mix to fight for the starting job in 2022. But if another team wants to sign Haskins and is willing to part with their first-round pick, it would be a much better scenario for the Steelers. One can only dream.

Joshua Dobbs

Position: Quarterback

Years with the Steelers: 4 (only appeared in games in 2 seasons)

Years in the NFL: 5 (only appeared in games in 2 seasons)

Contract Status: Free agent

Contract Details: Coming off of a one-year league minimum contract (spent on the Reserve/Injured List) and he carries no dead money.

Games played in 2021: None

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): None

PFF score: None

Notable stats (regular season): None

Notes: Placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a toe injury following the final game of the 2021 NFL preseason, exactly how injured Joshua Dobbs was for the season is all speculation. While he was likely not going to knock off any of the top three quarterbacks on the roster, the Steelers having Dobb stick around, especially since Ben Roethlisberger seemed to value his input, is very convenient. With Roethlisberger retired, it remains to be seen if the Steelers will offer Dobbs a contract to come to training camp for the opportunity to fight for a position again this season. If so, it would be likely be a veteran minimum contract . The bigger question is if Dobbs would like to put himself in a different situation with another team to compete for a roster spot.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Haskin’s and Dobbs’ exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Make sure you check back each day for another set of exit interviews. If you have missed any of the previous articles, they are listed here:

Ben Roethlisberger & Najee Harris

Eric Ebron & Pat Freiermuth

Trai Turner & Kendrick Green

Chuks Okorafor & Dan Moore Jr.

Robert Spillane & Buddy Johnson

Montravius Adams & Isaiahh Loudermilk

Joe Haden & Tre Norwood

Christian Kuntz & Pressley Harvin

JuJu Smith-Schuster & Cody White

J.C. Hassenauer & John Leglue

Marcus Allen & Tegray Scales

James Washington & Chase Claypool

Taco Charlton & Alex Highsmith

Ahkello Witherspoon & James Pierre

B.J. Finney & Kevin Dotson

Kalen Ballage & Anthony McFarland

Stephon Tuitt & Carlos Davis

Ray-Ray McCloud & Diontae Johnson

Terrell Edmunds & Miles Killebrew