Steelers make a change at wide receivers coach, hire Frisman Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in search of several new coaches entering the 2022 season. They still have yet to make the hiring of Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator official, they have to hire a new offensive line coach, an assistant offensive line coach and even an outside linebackers coach.

One coach no one thought they’d have to replace was wide receivers coach. Nonetheless, Tuesday afternoon the Steelers announced a new hire. Frisman Jackson joins the organization as the next receivers coach, replacing Ike Hilliard.

We have named Frisman Jackson as our wide receivers coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 8, 2022

Before getting into Jackson’s background, many might wonder what happened with Hilliard? According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Hilliard’s contract wasn’t renewed, so the job was open and he was replaced.

Ike Hilliard’s contract wasn’t renewed so the Steelers were just without a WR coach. That’s why there was no mention of him. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) February 8, 2022

As for Jackson, he spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, where he served as receivers coach in 2020 and then offensive passing game coordinator/receivers coach in 2021. Jackson has a total of 14 years of experience under his belt, including in the collegiate and NFL ranks. He also spent the 2017 season coaching the receivers for the Tennessee Titans.

It should be noted one of those stops on his collegiate resume was at N.C. State, where he overlapped with Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. There is a good chance Canada’s experience with Jackson was a reason why he was added to the team’s coaching staff.

This is likely the first of many new coaching hires for the Steelers organization, and if it proves anything it is there could be some unexpected hires in the coming days/weeks. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.