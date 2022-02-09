Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Wednesday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor: Do the Steelers need fresh ideas?

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in five seasons and, in that time, haven’t switched things up that much either. Are they stuck in a rut? Maybe it’s time that the Men of Steel get some new ideas Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.

Have the Steelers gotten stale? Are they in need of new ideas.

The Scho Bro Show: What are the pros and cons of joining the Pittsburgh Steelers?

With JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comments about wooden lockers in the facility, other teams filling out their assistant coaching ranks while the Steelers stand pat and Ben Roethlisberger being gone, the Steelers might not seem like a desirable destination for free agents. However, with Mike Tomlin being the influence and personality that he is, there are definite reasons to join the Men of Steel. Siblings Dave and Rich Schofield will present the pros and cons of becoming a Steeler. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

News and Notes

Steelers in the Pro Bowl

Circumstances that lead to players making the all-star extravaganza

Let’s Ride: Why Hines Ward is more than deserving to be in the Hall of Fame

From 1998-2011, Hines Ward had 1,000 receptions and 12,083 yards. But again, No. 86 is not a finalist for the Hall of Fame. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman believes that Hines is more than deserving of the honor. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Note

Hines Ward deserves to be in the Hall of Fame

The Mail Bag

