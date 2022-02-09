Steelers GM search continues, team requests permission to interview Colts scouting director

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ search for their next General Manager (GM) continues, and a day after it was reported the team was interviewing current ESPN employee Louis Riddick, a new name is being thrown into the hat.

Related Steelers interview Louis Reddick for vacant GM position

The Steelers are now requesting permission to interview Indianapolis Colts college scouting director Morocco Brown, per Adam Schefter of ESPN:

Steelers requested permission to interview Colts’ college scouting director Morocco Brown for their general manager job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2022

If you follow the news around the NFL landscape and the name Morocco Brown sounds familiar, Brown, like Steelers Omar Khan, had interviewed this offseason for the Chicago Bears GM opening.

As for Brown’s background, here is a quick synopsis of what Brown has accomplished in the NFL, thanks to Beargoggleson.com:

Morocco Brown was a North Carolina State football player. Coming out of college he was hired as a scouting intern for the Indianapolis Colts in the year 2000. Brown spent the summer with the Colts, then spent some time with Washington before getting a legitimate job as the Chicago Bears assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. Of course, during that time the Chicago Bears had their best teams of the past two decades. Brown worked for Dick Jauron and Lovie Smith during his time in Chicago then was hired by Washington back in 2008. He was the team’s director of pro personnel. Jim Zorn was the coach, but when Mike Shanahan was hired, he kept Brown on staff. However, when things went bad for Robert Griffin and Shanahan went down in flames, the whole staff was cleaned out. So, Brown took a job with the Cleveland Browns as the vice president of player personnel. The Browns blew things up after Johnny Manziel struggled to adjust to the NFL. Then, Brown took a job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. Ryan Grigson was the GM, but when Chris Ballard came in for the 2017 season he kept Brown as the director of college scouting As the director of college scouting, big finds such as Braden Smith, Darius Leonard, and Grover Stewart top some of his best successes.

Brown certainly has experience in the NFL, and the Steelers are clearly doing their diligence before finally deciding who will be Kevin Colbert’s successor. Add Brown’s name to the long list of people interviewed for the GM position, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year, and the 2022 NFL Draft.