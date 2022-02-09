Steelers General Manager search continues with John Wojciechowski of the Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to search for Kevin Colbert’s eventual replacement as the team’s next General Manager (GM). On the same day it was announced the team is set to interview Indianapolis Colts scouting director Morocco Brown the team is reportedly going to interview Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel, John Wojciechowski.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to interview Green Bay Packers co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski for their GM job, per league source. Wojciechowski was a Steelers’ personnel assistant in the late 90s before working his way up the scouting and executive ranks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2022

Wojciechowski is familiar with the Steelers organization considering he served as a player personnel assistant for the team in both 1996 and 1997. But that isn’t all of Wojciechowski’s experience. Here is what his road to his current job with the Packers has been, per the Packers official website:

Promoted to co-director of player personnel on May 25, 2018.

Named director of pro personnel in June 2017. First joined the Packers in 2012 as a college scout.

Served as a college scout for the Dallas Cowboys (2003-11) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1998-02) following two seasons as a player personnel assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1996-97).

A four-year starter and three-year captain at Duquesne at defensive end, ranks No. 3 on the school’s all-time sack list with 24.

The news of Wojciechowski getting an interview comes on the heels of several other candidates who are getting an interview with the Steelers for the vacancy, including ESPN’s Louis Riddick. There is still speculation the Steelers are favoring their in-house candidates of Omar Khan and/or Brandon Hunt, but it is evident the team isn’t just going to settle on those options when it comes to replacing Colbert.

