Kevin Colbert talks about the Steelers approach to the 2022 NFL Draft being wide open

The NFL is in full offseason mode, and the new league year is just weeks away from beginning on March 16th. However, while free agents await their shot on the open market, 32 NFL franchises have descended on Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Field for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

This is the first time teams and prospects have met in Indiana since the event was shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19, and it is worth remembering how NFL General Managers (GMs) and coaches speak at the event.

While Mike Tomlin is one of the few coaches who doesn’t take to the podium this week, Kevin Colbert did so for the last time on Tuesday afternoon. During the question and answer session, Colbert spoke about a myriad of topics regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers and prospects leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

One area which Colbert spoke about Tuesday was the team’s approach to both positions and needs entering the draft process. There are many who feel the Steelers should focus on specific positions, but Colbert said their approach is wide open, not specific to any particular player or position.

Breaking: Per Kevin Colbert, the Steelers are looking at every potential player at every position. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 1, 2022

When asked more specifically about the quarterback class of this 2022 cycle, Colbert spoke highly about the group as a whole. He didn’t specify names like Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell or Matt Corral, but he did believe there are starting NFL quarterbacks in this class.

“There’s going to be starting NFL quarterbacks in this class.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 1, 2022

As stated earlier, there was no combine in 2021, so Colbert wasn’t in Indianapolis to field questions about the team’s desire to draft a running back a year ago. The team, and the front office, didn’t hide their desire to draft Najee Harris out of Alabama. Now with a year under his belt, Colbert was asked about what he thought of Harris after his rookie season.

Colbert, and the Steelers, are hoping from more from Harris in 2022.

Kevin Colbert: “I hope Najee can build off what he did last year. It wasn’t the start he envisioned, but he and we hope there’s more.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 1, 2022

As you can imagine, Colbert didn’t divulge anything crazy when he spoke with media Tuesday, but there will be plenty more information forthcoming as prospects take to the podium in the coming week. This is when you learn who the Steelers have met with, who might have grown up Steelers fans and other areas of interest as the NFL offseason continues to roll on.

With that all being said, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the new league year to begin, free agency, and the 2022 NFL Draft.