As new league year approaches, Steelers receive good news on Stephon Tuitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several question marks heading into the 2022 league year which is set to begin on March 16th. Of those, Stephon Tuitt’s future with the team might be at, or near, the top of those questions surrounding the organization.

Throughout the entire 2021 season, Tuitt’s injury/issues were kept behind closed doors. Even now, just weeks away from the new league year beginning, his future remains a cloud which hangs over the organization. If Tuitt can return to the team, and play at the level he did in 2020, it would be a huge boost for the team and change their offseason needs. However, if Tuitt is unable to play, retires or is released, there will be a gaping hole along the defensive line which will need to be filled.

Just last week General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert spoke with media, and was mum on Tuitt’s future. He spoke of being hopeful, but nothing concrete for fans to have a good feeling about moving forward.

However, that tune changed a bit when Colbert spoke with Dale Lolley of Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) and said the team has not just spoken with Tuitt, but how Tuitt is “excited” and is interested in playing again in 2022.

The fact Tuitt has expressed an interest in playing is a huge step in the right direction, and if he is “excited” and motivated it should be an even bigger boost for the Steelers moving forward.

Tuitt was dealing with a knee injury last season as well as the tragic loss of his brother. On my Monday Let’s Ride podcast, Christopher Carter of Locked on Steelers talked about how the death of his sibling changed the entire dynamic of Tuitt’s offseason, including pushing back him getting his knee taken care of, and ultimately jeopardized his 2021 season.

The hope is Tuitt is able to return, and return to playing at a high level. While nothing is written in stone yet, this should be viewed as positive news for the Steelers, and their vast fan base.

