Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The War Room: Successes and surprises of the 2022 combine

The NFL Combine is over and some prospects showed up as expected, while others emerged out of the shadows. Who were indeed surprises and successes that will cash in a ticket to riches at the NFL Draft. Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Winners & Losers according to some of the ‘NFL Experts’

Surprises and Successes and why Pro Days will change the outlook

Things to think about in terms of the draft, FA and how much looks set in stone but in reality we’ll see the changes forced by front office and coaching hire changes.

Two OL prospects in Cole Strange - Chattagoona & Cam Jurgens.- Nebraska

Much More

The Curtain Call: Which Bulldogs could the Steelers slobber over in the 2022 Draft?

It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. This time around, Mike and Geoff welcome Connor Riley to discuss the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

News and Notes

UGA players that could advance to the pros as a Steeler

Special Guest:

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Is a quarterback upgrade worth the cost?

The Steelers could very easily trade for an established quarterback (QB) with Super Bowl experience in Jimmy Garoppolo, but he’s going to cost draft capital. How does the 49ers QB compare to the in-house guy, Mason Rudolph? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Mason Rudolph vs. Jimmy G.

and more geeky numbers!

