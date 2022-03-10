A close look at the 2022 NFL Draft order and quarterback needy teams

The NFL calendar continues to move, and the next big event on the calendar is the start of the new league year, March 16th. With the legal tampering period starting March 14th, all 32 NFL teams are diagnosing their team needs and seeing how they can improve their rosters.

When it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at quarterback. But what teams could potentially take quarterbacks off the board before they pick at No. 20?

Below is the official NFL Draft order, as of this being published, and an analysis of each team who could be in the market for a signal caller. Let’s take a look at who might spoil the Steelers’ plans at getting a quarterback, if they choose to do so...

2022 NFL Draft Order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars spent their first overall selection a year ago on Trevor Lawrence. They aren’t in the market for a quarterback.

2. Detroit Lions

After the trade for Jared Goff, I can see the Lions looking to add to their quarterback depth. I just don’t know if they want to spend a first round pick on a quarterback. If they do, it would be No. 32, the pick they received from the Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade.

3. Houston Texans

There are many people who like Davis Mills, but plenty don’t feel he is the answer. Either way, the Texans could be a team who is looking for a quarterback, it just won’t likely be at pick No. 3.

4. New York Jets

After spending a first round pick on Zach Wilson in 2021, the Jets won’t be looking at a quarterback with the 4th overall pick.

5. New York Giants

The Giants still have Daniel Jones, but they are looking for someone to compete with him. Rumors are saying the Giants are going to be going after Mitch Trubisky in free agency, but if they can’t land him this is a team who could pick a quarterback. Nonetheless, I think they go the free agent route.

6. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have Sam Darnold, but that experiment didn’t go well in 2021. While rumors have swirled of the Panthers going after Deshaun Watson if his off-field issues get resolved, but if that doesn’t happen the Panthers could be the first team to take a quarterback in Round 1.

7. New York Giants (From CHI)

With the Giants having two picks in the Top 10, and they don’t get the free agent quarterback they want, this could turn into them taking a quarterback at this spot. It all depends on the organization’s confidence in Jones as the answer, but don’t be shocked if the Giants are in the mix for a quarterback.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan remains in Atlanta, but at some point the team is going to want to have a plan in place for when the team moves on from Ryan. Spending an 8th overall pick on a quarterback is a strong statement, and one I’m not sure Atlanta is wanting to make this year. They could take a quarterback, but I don’t think they will.

9. Seattle Seahawks (From DEN)

When the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, fans immediately saw them needing a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Yes, Drew Lock was thrown into the trade, but it is doubtful he is seen as an answer. Unless Seattle makes a move before the draft at the position, I expect them in the mix for taking a quarterback in Round 1.

10. New York Jets (From SEA)

Loaded with Top 10 picks, the Jets picking Wilson in 2021 means they will be addressing other needs with their first round picks.

11. Washington Commanders

Like Seattle, the Commanders are in the market for a new quarterback. Even though they just traded with Indianapolis for Carson Wentz, don’t think Washington isn’t wanting to add to the position. If teams like Seattle, Houston and Carolina pass on quarterbacks, I can’t foresee Washington following suit.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Barring the Vikings dumping Kirk Cousins, and having no faith in Kellen Mond, Minnesota isn’t looking for a quarterback.

13. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is back for Cleveland, and the Browns have a tough decision on Mayfield in the long term. Nonetheless, it is unlikely they spend a first round pick on a quarterback in 2022.

14. Baltimore Ravens

If Lamar Jackson is still on the roster, and he is, the Ravens will be looking to add to other positions.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (From MIA)

The first of three first round picks for the Eagles, Jalen Hurts hasn’t proven he is the answer at the position, but is this the year to draft a quarterback in the first round? Some might suggest they could, but I wouldn’t bet on it.

16. Philadelphia Eagles (From IND)

See pick No. 15.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is one of the bright young quarterbacks in the league. No chance the Chargers even consider a quarterback for a long time.

18. New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees is long gone, and Jameis Winston is a free agent. The Saints could add Winston, or another quarterback, prior to the draft, but this is a team to watch who could take a quarterback if there is a run on other positions before the Steelers pick at No. 20.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

See picks No. 15 and 16.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are absolutely in the mix for a quarterback. Whether you, the fan, like it or not, the Steelers could take a quarterback if one falls to them at 20.

21. New England Patriots

After drafting Mac Jones in 2021, the Patriots will be addressing other needs.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr remains under contract, and the odds are the Raiders won’t be looking for a quarterback in this year’s draft.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Despite Kyler Murray’s Instagram profile, the Cardinals won’t be getting rid of him anytime soon.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott. Moving on.

25. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen. Moving on.

26. Tennessee Titans

The Titans are a team to keep an eye on. Not that Ryan Tannehill hasn’t played well for them, but if they really like a quarterback they feel could be the answer after Tannehill, they could try and move up to get their guy. The Titans could be in the mix.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s retirement threw a wrench in the Buccaneers’ plans. Many would consider this team to be a quarterback away, and, like the Titans, could be a team to see if they move up to try and get their guy. Unless they think Kyle Trask is ready to take over...

28. Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ mega deal. Moving on.

29. Miami Dolphins (From SF)

The Dolphins clearly like Tua, so I don’t see them looking at a quarterback in this draft.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes. Moving on.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow. Moving on.

32. Detroit Lions (From LAR)

As stated earlier, if the Lions are going to take a quarterback, it might be a player who falls to them at 32.

For the Steelers, when you look at the teams who are ahead of them in the draft process, you can consider the following teams as potentially taking a quarterback ahead of them:

Carolina Panthers

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

New Orleans Saints

It is highly unlikely all these teams take a quarterback, but we’ve all seen runs on positions before in the draft. If a run on quarterbacks happens, and the Steelers stay put at No. 20, they’ll be addressing other needs in Round 1. To many fans of the team, that is music to their ears.

Stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year and the NFL Draft.