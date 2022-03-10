Pittsburgh Steelers free agent rumors starting to gain steam

The NFL league year officially begins on March 16th, with the legal tampering period beginning March 14th, but news and rumors have already started swirling across the NFL landscape.

Up until Thursday, things had been quiet with the Pittsburgh Steelers rumor mill, but things certainly picked up quickly in this regard. Before going any further, it should be noted these rumors are just that — rumors. You can take them at face value, with a grain of salt or call them idiotic. The choice is yours.

But here is what is being said about the Steelers as they prepare to hit free agency with roughly $28 million dollars in salary cap space.

According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, the Steelers will attempt to sign Terrell Edmunds before free agency begins, but if not they will take a run at former Pitt product Jordan Whitehead.

Source: Steelers will make an effort to re-sign Terrell Edmunds. If he goes to market next week, look for the Steelers to make a play for former Pitt safety Jordan Whitehead. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 10, 2022

Whitehead was a 4th round pick in 2018 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has five interceptions and 55 career starts for Tampa Bay in his time there. Again, this would be a potential target if Edmunds is not retained.

Fillipponi wasn’t done there with his rumor mill talk, and his other rumor stated the Steelers will be targeting another player from Tampa Bay’s secondary, this time talking about Carlton Davis.

Source: The Steelers are targeting Bucs free agent corner Carlton Davis. #1 corner. Physical. Can play the run too. Stay tuned. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 10, 2022

Davis has plenty of starting experience at cornerback, starting 50 games since being drafted by Tampa Bay, and registering 6 interceptions in the process.

Outside of Fillipponi, NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala said on-air how the name Bobby Wagner, who was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks, has been used a lot as a potential addition to the roster. While Wagner might not be the player he once was, he certainly would be an upgrade at the position.

These rumors could be nothing but hot air, but something to consider as we wait for the real news to start on March 14th. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.