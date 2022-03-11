Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: A Trade Too Far

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, the rumor mill had fans in a frenzy over potential quarterback trades, but the quest for a quarterback will not be that easy. Plus, the mock draft that gives us our best prospect yet, and the latest wheeling and dealing from the Couch Colberts. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Rundown of the show:

The quest for a quarterback

Mock Draft Madness

Wheeling and Dealing from Couch Colbert’s

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Steelers salary cap space, and how they can use it

The salary cap could be confusing on how much money a team really has to spend. So, what are the actual digits to decipher and how is it best utilized by the Men of Steel in 2022? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

The Salary Cap and the Steelers

Inside Steelers

Trivia

Let’s Ride Friday: Steelers being players in free agency isn’t a guaranteed win

The Steelers have the salary cap space to be major players on the free agent market. That’s positive, but things could go wrong for teams in free agency. So, the Steelers aren’t guaranteed to win if they don’t spend correctly. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Free Agency is never a guarantee for success

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

