Steelers scouts hit the road to attend individual Pro Days

The 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and while the NFL world is preparing for the start of the new league year on March 16th NFL scouting departments have hit the road to attend individual university Pro Days.

To see a complete list of Pro Days, check the article below:

While news from Pro Days has been slim, mainly due to the major news from around the league leading up to free agency, here is what we know about where the Pittsburgh Steelers scouting department has been visiting.

Steelers scouts were at both the Kansas and Kansas State pro days:

As for turnout, I saw 15 scouts at Kansas' pro day. The Chiefs had two. The Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons, 49ers, Jaguars, Lions, Packers, Patriots, Seahawks, Steelers, Texans and Vikings each sent a rep. Double duty for some as K-State's pro day was this morning. #kufball — Zac Boyer (@ZacBoyer) March 9, 2022

On top of the Kansas and Kansas State pro days, which were both the same day, Pittsburgh also had scouts at the Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Northwestern pro days as well.

The Steelers have attended Northwestern, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Kansas State pro days thus far. Going to try and put names and faces to those in attendance. Pro Day circuit already in full bloom. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 9, 2022

Speaking of the Wisconsin pro day, the team sent a very special scout to take a look at the landscape coming out of the Wisconsin program.

To be honest, there is a very good chance the Steelers have had scouts at numerous pro days, and they just aren’t being reported. The college scouting department is currently spread across the country at various workouts to test and watch prospects leading up to the draft.

As has been stated before, what is important to note is if the Steelers send their brass, Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert, to a pro day. When that happens, keep your eye out for prospects at that workout considering there is a higher likelihood the team is looking to potentially pick them in the draft.

Be sure to keep tabs on all things Steelers leading up to the draft with our Pre-Draft Visit Tracker below:

Stay tuned to all things Pittsburgh Steelers with BTSC as they prepare for the start of the new league year, and the 2022 NFL Draft.