Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 4

1. The 2022 NFL league year kicks off next Wednesday at 4 PM EST. On Monday, the legal tampering period begins where teams can negotiate with free agents. Do you think the Steelers will be making an early move and reach an agreement with an outside free agent within the first 24 hours?

2. The Steelers have 16 players set to be unrestricted free agents, 3 restricted free agents, and 3 exclusive right free agents. Of those 22 players, how many re-sign with the Steelers? Feel free to mention names if you wish, but a number is fine.

3. Fill in the blank: By this time next week, the Steelers will have a new _________________.

4. If you won your choice of a new Steelers jersey, who are you getting and what color/style would you pick?

5. Will the Steelers release any players currently under contract leading up to the start of the league year? If so, who?

6. “Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend!” When you hear this statement twice a year (assuming you live somewhere that institutes Daylight Savings Time), does it bring joy or despair? Is it the same both times, or different depending if you “spring forward” or “fall back?”

