Steelers rumored to be targeting a QB in free agency, just not who you’d think

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team in desperate need of help at the quarterback position. With Mason Rudolph as the only player under contract, there is no doubt signal callers will be added to the roster before the start of training camp.

The next question is who will be added...

Plenty of names have been tossed around this offseason. Everything from trades for Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz, ponying up some serious money and draft capital for Aaron Rodgers and of course those 2022 NFL Draft darlings.

But that doesn’t mean those are the only available quarterbacks on the market. While not the high profile names like Wilson or Rodgers, quarterbacks like Mitch Trubisky and Marcus Mariota are seeing their stock rise quickly. While teams fawn over the likes of Trubisky and others, there is a quarterback who is being rumored to be on Pittsburgh’s radar, and it isn’t one many would have guessed.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are considering bringing in Jacoby Brissett this offseason to compete with Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

This per Dulac:

The Steelers are discussing the possibility of adding a quarterback when free agency begins next week, and among the considerations is a player who has not been mentioned among the myriad of names being tossed around. Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has started 37 games in the NFL, could be an option because of his past relationship with four current Steelers assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Matt Canada, according to sources.

The connections between Brissett the the Steelers are long. Brissett played for Matt Canada at N.C. State, he also was with Brian Flores in both New England and in Miami. While not being the new flashy toy many Steelers fans want at the quarterback position in 2022, he could be a nice stop-gap who won’t cost a lot of money for the team as they try to fill other areas of need on their roster.

This hardly means Brissett will be the route the team takes when free agency begins March 14th, but it is certainly a name to keep on the radar as contracts start being handed out next week.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.