Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those diehard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: How bare will the wide receiver cupboard be?

The Steelers have talent at the wideout position. However, a few players are set to be free agents and not everybody has proven that they can carry the stable. Just what does Frisman Jackson have to work with? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Quarterbacks

A look at the Steelers WR Room for 2022

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: The Steelers enter Free Agency equipped to do damage

The Steelers enter the free agency period next week with fuller pockets than they’ve had in eons and the team finally has the ability to make a splash during the first wave of free agency. Will they? Also, no Rodgers or Wilson? No surprise. All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

The Steelers with money to spend

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

The Steelers Power 1⁄ 2 Hour: Our Steelers Quarterback Wish List

Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Paul Yanchek and Joe Frost power rank their choices for the next quarterback of the Steelers and discuss decisions made by Aaron Rodgers and the Russell Wilson trade.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Quarterback news

and MUCH MORE!

Chris, Paul and Joe walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE