Despite reports, the Steelers are not interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback. This is not breaking news or some novel idea by a football mind. Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and before that really, the Steelers organization knew they would have to find someone to run the offense.

As expected, every possible name and scenario has been tossed around since the Steelers’ AFC Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reports/rumors included:

The Steelers potentially trading for Aaron Rodgers.

A trade scenario bringing Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh.

Carson Wentz potentially landing in Pittsburgh.

I’m sure I’m missing some, but there was a new report circulating social media recently, and it all stemmed from Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson not having criminal charges placed against him for the lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions. Once that news broke, everyone began speculating where Watson would be playing in 2022.

Before going any further, it is important to note Watson will likely still see a punishment from the NFL for his off-field conduct. Just like Ben Roethlisberger in 2010 when he didn’t have criminal charges against him, but was still suspended six games. That six game suspension was reduced to four, but the fact remains Watson could still see a suspension in 2022.

On top of that, while Watson is not a free agent, he does have a No Trade Clause (NTC) in his contract, meaning he can essentially choose where he plays if/when the Texans find a trade partner.

Reports swirled, and, of course, the Steelers were a team who was rumored to be interested in trading for Watson’s services.

The teams I’ve been told that have been interested in Deshaun Watson for a while — and/or were closely monitoring today’s grand jury outcome:



▪️CAR

▪️NO

▪️CLE

▪️SEA

▪️PIT



PHI had expressed interest, but seems to have cooled of late. https://t.co/28CqiuHyAZ — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 12, 2022

Before Steelers fans who would want nothing to do with Watson head to the comment section to announce their presence with authority, know the counter argument to the above report was strong.

Shortly after reports of the Steelers’ interest ensued, the reports of the Steelers not showing any interest in Watson were many.

Here’s a couple...starting with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

The Steelers are not going to be a part of this Deshaun Watson pursuit. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 12, 2022

Also NFL insider Aaron Wilson:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not and are not expected to be a player in the Deshaun Watson trade market, according to multiple league sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 12, 2022

The Steelers need a quarterback, there is no denying that, but it doesn’t look like Deshaun Watson is that guy for the black and gold. To some, this will be disappointing, while others will find joy in the fact the Steelers aren’t interested in the Houston signal caller.

Either way, the Steelers’ search for quarterback help continues, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.