Steelers scouts in attendance for Arkansas State Pro Day

The 2022 NFL Draft is on the horizon, and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouting department is doing their diligence by attending individual schools’ pro days.

While the NFL world is preparing for the start of the new league year on March 16th, NFL scouting departments have hit the road to get an up-close-and-personal look at prospects.

While news from Pro Days has been slim, mainly due to the major news from around the league leading up to free agency, here is what we know about where the Pittsburgh Steelers scouting department has been visiting.

Most recently, the Steelers were spotted at the Arkansas State pro day on March 10th. Here is the report, and several prospects who were drawing attention during the workouts.

To be honest, there is a very good chance the Steelers have had scouts at numerous pro days, and they just aren’t being reported. The college scouting department is currently spread across the country at various workouts to test and watch prospects leading up to the draft.

As has been stated before, what is important to note is if the Steelers send their brass, Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert, to a pro day. When that happens, keep your eye out for prospects at that workout considering there is a higher likelihood the team is looking to potentially pick them in the draft.

According to reports, the Steelers’ brass, Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, have not been in attendance at any pro days. This is likely due to the front office preparing for free agency and trying to improve the roster in that regard. Also, there haven’t been any big name schools who have hosted their pro days yet.

