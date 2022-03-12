Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Sinners and Saints

Sitting here with my popcorn ‘watching’ as the hunt for Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement carries on...
- Regardless of the cost of acquiring Desahaun Watson, would you stand behind this purely from a public relations standpoint? On one hand you get your franchise quarterback for the next 12 years, while on the other hand you get all the bad publicity that he has attached to him currently.
- Assuming the Steelers go with Mason Rudolph at QB, what do you do to this team to get back into the playoffs?
- With Amari Cooper going to the Browns today, are you fearful the Steelers will finish last in the division?
- March Madness is coming! Who do you have going all the way? Hint, any answer can be correct other than DUKE!!!
- Last week we talked a bit about female singers. This weekend, let’s settle it. Who is the greatest female voice of all time? Whitney? Aretha? Anne Lennox? Adele? Someone else???
